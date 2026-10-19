Hong Kong banks test AI deepfake detection in HKMA sandbox

Hong Kong banks are reporting results from tests of AI-powered deepfake detection systems under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) GenA.I. Sandbox, as financial institutions seek stronger defenses against AI-enabled impersonation fraud.

In one of Hong Kong’s most high-profile deepfake fraud cases, an employee of engineering firm Arup transferred $25 million to fraudulent accounts in 2024 after participating in a video call with deepfake impersonations of company executives. Similar AI-assisted impersonation attacks have since cost financial institutions millions.

The GenA.I. Sandbox was launched in 2024 by the HKMA in partnership with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, and it provides a controlled environment for financial institutions to test AI-driven use cases. Current projects focus on fraud prevention, customer service and operational efficiency.

The second cohort includes 27 projects from 20 banks and 14 technology partners, with trials beginning in early 2026. More than 60 proposals were considered. “The second cohort represents a major leap forward in making A.I. adoption safer and more robust,” says Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the HKMA.

Among the participants, Ping An Digital Bank reports detection accuracy of more than 96 percent from testing its Anti-Fraud Strategy Platform, developed with OneConnect Financial Technology. The system uses facial recognition in identity verification processes to identify potentially manipulated or synthetic selfies.

HSBC also tested a deepfake detection system, reporting that none of approximately 20 deepfake attempts used in testing bypassed its security controls.

Face biometric liveness detection is gaining ground as financial institutions seek to counter deepfake fraud. Ping An’s project reflects the growing use of AI to detect synthetic imagery during identity verification.

Banks expand AI testing beyond fraud detection

Standard Chartered said it tested a platform that enables relationship managers to retrieve information from multiple data sources and generate summaries of client issues and investment performance. According to the bank, the process reduced completion times from several hours to around one minute.

HSBC worked with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on an AI model that translates text into sign language, with the aim of supporting hearing-impaired customers through digital and branch-based services.

David Liao, HSBC’s co-chief executive for Asia and the Middle East, said the bank currently employs around 150 AI specialists in Hong Kong and intends to expand that workforce over the next two to three years. He said AI is being applied across areas including securities analytics, market insights and financial crime prevention.

The second cohort includes the GenA.I. Sandbox Collaboratory, which brings together banks and technology providers through workshops and collaborative testing. Participants have access to a dedicated technology platform hosted at Cyberport’s Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre.

According to the HKMA, several projects incorporate AI governance measures, including automated checks of AI-generated outputs and simulations designed to test banks’ resilience against increasingly sophisticated digital fraud.

While the reported deepfake detection results suggest progress, the limited public detail on testing methods makes it difficult to compare the effectiveness of the systems or assess how they would perform against attacks outside the sandbox.

Article Topics

AI fraud | banking | biometrics | deepfake detection | deepfakes | Hong Kong | identity verification | PING AN Tech