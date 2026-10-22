How global standards make mobile driver’s licenses secure and interoperable

By Jean-Baptiste Milan, Head of Sales, Commercial, NAM, Biometric Identity Technologies, HID

The future of identification is digital. While physical driver’s licenses aren’t going away anytime soon, a groundswell of support has coalesced around a mobile driver’s license (mDL) that can speed identification verification while protecting sensitive data on physical cards that verifiers don’t need to see.

Imagine speeding through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport checkpoint, renting a car, checking into a hotel or using banking services with just a tap of an mDL stored in one’s digital wallet. The wallet stores the credential, while a verifier can authenticate it using cryptographic signatures without necessarily contacting the issuing authority.

Using mDLs isn’t a fantasy. It’s an emerging technology that more than 21 million Americans already can use, a number that’s expected to reach 143 million by 2030. Among other nations, the European Union is requiring its 27 member states by 2030 to offer digital identity wallets capable of holding driver’s license credentials for its 450 million residents.

Mobile driver’s licenses offer security, privacy, convenience and resiliency that physical licenses can’t match.

Security in person and online

As defined by ISO/IEC 18013-5, an mDL is a digital driver’s license stored on a mobile device with standardized interfaces for secure presentation and verification. The mDL is protected by cryptographic keys, digital signatures and secure presentation protocols that let a verifier confirm the credential is authentic and unchanged.

The issuer signs the mDL with its private key, and the verifier checks that signature with the issuer’s public key, so the system is validating math-backed trust rather than a visual image. In practice, the holder also unlocks the credential on the device, which helps prove that the person presenting it controls the wallet and has consented to share the data. This makes mDLs harder to counterfeit, clone or tamper with than a physical card or screenshot.

ISO/IEC 18013-5 secures in-person mDL use, while ISO/IEC TS 18013-7:2025 adds a standardized way to present the same credential over the internet, reducing friction in identity verification.

Bare minimum data exchange protects privacy

The second advantage is privacy. An mDL can disclose only the information needed for a specific transaction rather than exposing an entire physical card with far more personal data than is necessary. For example, in an age-verification setting, a retailer, casino operator or bartender may only need to confirm the person is of legal age for that purchase or activity. An mDL can provide that proof without revealing a home address, full date of birth or other unnecessary details.

This reduces the amount of sensitive information shared with each transaction and lowers the risk of overcollection. It also benefits businesses, since handling less personal data can reduce security and compliance burdens, as well as storage needs. The ISO standard is designed to support selective disclosure and data minimization, making privacy a core feature of the system rather than an afterthought.

Convenience increasingly critical to younger users

Convenience is one of the strongest and most immediate advantages of mDLs, particularly among younger users. For many people, the mobile phone is already the device they carry everywhere, so having a driver’s license in the same place feels natural and more practical than managing a separate wallet, card holder or physical ID. In everyday situations, that means less fumbling, faster verification and fewer barriers at airports, age-restricted retail, car rentals and other checkpoints where identity has to be verified.

Over time, convenience may also become a competitive factor for businesses. If consumers come to expect mDL acceptance as the easiest option, they will gravitate toward shops and services that support it. As retailers and other businesses evaluate point-of-sale technology, the ability to accept mDLs is becoming a critical success factor.

International standards enable interoperability

The global nature of ISO standards means that the projects across the U.S. and in the EU rely on the same standards as emerging projects in China, Brazil, Australia and beyond.

Reading an mDL involves two steps. First, the verifier must understand the standardized data format and extract the needed fields. Second, the verifier must cryptographically confirm that the credential is genuine. That verification depends on accessing the issuing authority’s public keys, which allow the system to check the issuer’s digital signature and distinguish a real credential from a fake one.

In practical terms, that means a traveler from New Zealand could present an mDL in the U.S. and the receiving system would know how to read it. Instead of having to interpret many different physical documents, verifiers can rely on one common structure, reducing confusion and friction and making identity checks more reliable worldwide.

Make mDL adoption easy to understand

Lack of education remains a drawback to greater mDL adoption, because much of the market remains unfamiliar with the technology. Potential users still have questions about whether mDLs are real, legitimate or useful. For adoption to become mainstream, clear explanations are essential, especially for businesses that want to reduce friction at the point of service.

The good news is that the standard already supports flexible implementation that works with QR codes, NFC and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), and those capabilities can be built into mobile phones, dedicated devices or upgraded payment terminals. The important point is not the form factor, but the ability to engage securely, establish a trusted connection and verify the credential.

Building the digital identity ecosystem

Mobile driver’s licenses are part of a broader shift toward digital identity, where trusted credentials can be presented quickly, privately and consistently across many interactions.

As more states, countries and technology providers adopt the ISO standards, organizations can invest with confidence that they are building on a common, internationally recognized foundation rather than isolated proprietary solutions. That interoperability gives businesses greater flexibility, simplifies cross-border identity verification and creates a better experience for consumers.

As the ecosystem continues to mature, ISO standards will help make trusted digital identity a practical, everyday reality for millions of people around the world.

About the author

Jean-Baptiste Milan is Head of Commercial Sales for North America in HID’s Biometric Identity Technologies business.

Article Topics

digital ID | HID | interoperability | ISO 18013-5 | ISO standards | mDL (mobile driver's license)