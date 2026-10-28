HyperVerge passes BixeLab IAD and Level 3 PAD evaluations

Indian digital identity and fraud prevention provider HyperVerge has completed independent injection attack detection (IAD) testing by BixeLab at Level 2, aligned with CEN/TS 18099, and Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing for its face biometrics under ISO/IEC 30107-3.

BixeLab conducted IAD testing across Android, iOS and web environments, while the PAD evaluation covered Android and iOS. Evaluators tested the platform against deepfake videos, face swaps, virtual cameras, USB capture devices and other forms of synthetic media injection.

Level 3 PAD testing also included sophisticated physical artifacts such as custom silicone masks, latex coverings and sculpted facial replicas designed to mimic human skin texture and appearance.

According to BixeLab’s letters of confirmation, the HyperKYC SDK with HyperVerge FAS rejected all 630 injection attack transactions and correctly classified all 150 physical presentation attacks. The PAD evaluation recorded a 4 percent transaction-level bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER), but a zero percent user-level error rate, meaning all genuine participants successfully completed verification at least once in multiple attempts.

“These independent evaluations give banks, financial institutions, insurers and fintech companies objective evidence of how our technology performs against sophisticated attacks, while maintaining a seamless experience for genuine users,” says Kedar Kulkarni, cofounder and CEO of HyperVerge.

HyperVerge says its biometric and identity verification technologies are developed in-house. These include face matching, liveness detection, deepfake detection, document verification and duplicate identity checks.

The company says its platform has processed more than two billion transactions and detected over 55 million fraud attempts globally. HyperVerge was one of two winners in a national facial authentication competition under India’s AI Mission.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | BixeLab | CEN/TS 18099 | HyperVerge | injection attack detection | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | presentation attack detection