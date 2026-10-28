FB pixel

HyperVerge passes BixeLab IAD and Level 3 PAD evaluations

BixeLab testing records no successful injection attacks or physical spoofing attempts against HyperVerge's facial verification system
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
HyperVerge passes BixeLab IAD and Level 3 PAD evaluations
 

Indian digital identity and fraud prevention provider HyperVerge has completed independent injection attack detection (IAD) testing by BixeLab at Level 2, aligned with CEN/TS 18099, and Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing for its face biometrics under ISO/IEC 30107-3.

BixeLab conducted IAD testing across Android, iOS and web environments, while the PAD evaluation covered Android and iOS. Evaluators tested the platform against deepfake videos, face swaps, virtual cameras, USB capture devices and other forms of synthetic media injection.

Level 3 PAD testing also included sophisticated physical artifacts such as custom silicone masks, latex coverings and sculpted facial replicas designed to mimic human skin texture and appearance.

According to BixeLab’s letters of confirmation, the HyperKYC SDK with HyperVerge FAS rejected all 630 injection attack transactions and correctly classified all 150 physical presentation attacks. The PAD evaluation recorded a 4 percent transaction-level bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER), but a zero percent user-level error rate, meaning all genuine participants successfully completed verification at least once in multiple attempts.

“These independent evaluations give banks, financial institutions, insurers and fintech companies objective evidence of how our technology performs against sophisticated attacks, while maintaining a seamless experience for genuine users,” says Kedar Kulkarni, cofounder and CEO of HyperVerge.

HyperVerge says its biometric and identity verification technologies are developed in-house. These include face matching, liveness detection, deepfake detection, document verification and duplicate identity checks.

The company says its platform has processed more than two billion transactions and detected over 55 million fraud attempts globally. HyperVerge was one of two winners in a national facial authentication competition under India’s AI Mission.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Apple adds facial age estimation to iOS as age assurance laws spread

Apple has introduced selfie-based facial age estimation in iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2, allowing users in supported jurisdictions to confirm…

 

Meta faces growing scrutiny over scam ads in US, Europe and Asia

Surely, there are some who are tired of hearing how social media is harmful to children. For them, the Attorney…

 

South Africa plans biometric asylum registration, tighter digital border controls

South Africa is preparing biometric registration for asylum applicants and expanded electronic border controls as the government responds to a…

 

Dermalog catches every spoof in Fime PAD tests for face, fingerprint biometrics

Dermalog’s biometric spoof protections have passed Level 2 evaluations by Fime across two different modalities, catching all presentation attacks. The…

 

GBG adds Realeyes face biometrics to tackle promo abuse, account fraud

GBG has partnered with Realeyes to integrate face biometric verification into its GBG Go platform. This will allow businesses to…

 

Oracle plans biometric approval for AI agents, taps OpenAI for security testing

Oracle plans to extend biometric identity assurance to sensitive actions initiated by AI agents, allowing applications to require identity verification…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events