IAD from Idemia PS blocks all biometric bypass attempts in BixeLab evaluation

A global leader in biometrics has joined the ranks of technology providers confirmed compliant with the European standard for biometric injection attack detection (IAD) to defend against deepfakes, with Idemia Public Security passing an evaluation by BixeLab.

Independent validation of vendor claims about IAD effectiveness is increasingly crucial in a market where biometric bypass checks are expected to rise at a CAGR of nearly 100 percent, according to the 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Idemia PS submitted version 3.38 of its WebCapture SDK to the Australia-based lab, where it went through 900 attempts and met the requirements of Level 2 (Substantial) protection.

None of the attacks attempted during the assessment by BixeLab were successful, and Idemia’s software made only two classification errors among the 300 legitimate user transactions, for a false rejection rate (FRR) of 0.67 percent.

The evaluation was carried out in alignment with CEN/TS 18099 on both Android and macOS devices, and used 10 different injection attack instrument species including deepfakes, face swaps, replay attacks, face morphs and avatar reenactments.

“As deepfakes and injection attacks become more sophisticated and accessible, independent testing is increasingly important to ensure biometric systems can withstand real-world threats,” says Ted Dunstone, CEO of BixeLab, in the company announcement. “Testing against recognized standards such as CEN/TS 18099 provides organizations with objective evidence that these protections work in practice.”

Idemia PS SVP and Global Head of Smart Biometrics Virginie Flam emphasizes the importance of delivering the simple experience for legitimate users that the assessment shows while keeping pace with evolving AI-powered fraud.

The company has consistently placed among the leaders in face biometrics accuracy in independent assessments like NIST’s FRTE.

There are still less than a dozen IAD providers in the world who have publicly announced independent assessments to the EU standard. The number is rising quickly, however, even ahead of the finalization of ISO/IEC 25456.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometric testing | biometrics | BixeLab | CEN/TS 18099 | IAD certification | Idemia Public Security | injection attack detection