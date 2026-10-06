ICE builds common data and AI layer as biometric enforcement expands

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is assembling an enterprise data and AI architecture designed to make information from disparate systems easier to share and consume by AI applications across the agency, procurement records show.

The effort is taking shape as ICE also expands the use of biometric identity tools in the field.

The documents do not identify which DHS biometric repositories, if any, are connected to STELLA. They do show ICE building the common data and integration layer through which authorized applications can access increasingly diverse enforcement and investigative information.

However, they do show that ICE is building the infrastructure that determines how increasingly sensitive immigration enforcement and national security information can be made available across the agency.

It includes standardized interfaces that connect systems and data sources, a governed data lakehouse, an enterprise AI platform, and eventually software agents that can use authorized tools and data to perform multi-step tasks.

A new ICE Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) Request for Information states that the agency already has a production-ready, multi-cloud AI platform and a portfolio of 12 deployed AI applications that actively support operational and investigative missions across ICE.

A September ICE procurement identifies MuleSoft as a core integration layer intended to connect applications and data sources across Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and other ICE offices.

ICE awarded Rockville, Maryland-based FCN Inc. a delivery order worth up to almost $4 million for the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform, which connects software applications, data sources, and services through reusable application programming interfaces.

The award followed three bids under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle.

The procurement provides a clearer view of the plumbing beneath ICE’s broader AI architecture, which the agency wants to expand with software agents that can use tools, context, and memory to perform multi-step tasks.

ICE’s underlying justification states that the OCIO is modernizing “how core enterprise systems connect and share information across the agency” and identifies MuleSoft as the application programming interface (API) layer intended to make those connections secure, reusable, and scalable.

The agency says the platform is designed to replace custom point-to-point connections with standardized interfaces that span legacy and cloud systems and to support information exchange among HSI, ERO, and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor.

It also provides connectors for various data sources and internal and external APIs that can support connections outside ICE.

That closely matches the architecture ICE describes in its new AI strategy.

The RFI states that ICE already operates a centralized data environment that incorporates Databricks, Collibra, MuleSoft, and Traceable, along with a centralized API-led integration layer that enables its STELLA AI platform and other downstream applications to consume governed data products in real time.

Taken together, the documents show that ICE is moving beyond isolated AI applications and toward a common infrastructure to connect systems, govern data, and make data available to multiple applications.

However, they do not establish that every investigative database or surveillance system ICE is acquiring separately is connected to STELLA or the enterprise lakehouse.

Twelve AI applications already in production

ICE describes STELLA as a production-ready platform operating on Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services, with a DHS Authority to Operate.

It includes access to large language models, workflow automation, AI guardrails, developer workspaces, centralized monitoring and logging, and an enterprise user interface.

ICE also says that STELLA Chat is an enterprise-wide generative AI chatbot with web grounding and retrieval-augmented generation capabilities, and that it has a portfolio of 12 fully deployed, production-ready AI applications that already support operational and investigative missions.

The RFI does not identify those applications or specify the datasets available to them.

FedScoop reported in September that ICE said STELLA had been implemented on June 8, although DHS’s July AI inventory still designated the ICE Enterprise AI Assistant – the inventory name for STELLA – as pre-deployment.

At the time, ICE said it was still finalizing details of its architecture and models but acknowledged more than 40 AI use cases in development or operation across activities such as investigations, open-source intelligence, tip processing, and mobile device forensics.

Breaking down data silos

The strategy has been developing for at least the past year.

At ACT-IAC’s Cybersecurity Summit on Nov. 21, 2025, Goetz was asked how ICE was breaking down silos among its investigative, immigration, legal, biometric, and field data.

Goetz replied that ICE has some of the most diverse datasets within DHS and relies heavily on information from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Customs and Border Protection, the State Department, and the Justice Department, correlating those disparate datasets to inform operational decisions.

Goetz said one of ICE’s principal 2026 priorities is to develop a data architecture in which application and data owners could register their information in a data fabric and data mesh environment rather than conform to a single rigid architecture.

The purpose, he said, was to make data easier for operational users to consume while applying Zero Trust controls down to individual data elements. “AI to me is only as good as the data set that it sits on,” Goetz said.

At the Homeland Security & Defense Forum’s Technology Innovation in Government Symposium on January 22, Goetz described a data mesh layer designed to make authoritative information easier to access across ERO, HSI, and other federal organizations.

He also said ICE had established more memoranda of agreement and interconnection security agreements during the preceding six months than, by his estimate, in the previous seven or eight years, while acknowledging restrictions on personally identifiable information, access controls, and sensitive case data.

The September RFI provides more technical details for the strategy.

ICE says future acquisitions should help move the agency from siloed integrations toward what it calls a “plug-and-play, mission-agnostic architecture,” in which modular data services can be composed and reused across the enterprise.

The MuleSoft acquisition makes that less abstract. ICE says the platform is intended to replace individual custom connections between systems with reusable APIs and to improve the speed and security of multi-agency information exchange.

Identity, investigative, and enforcement data already flow among systems and components; the new architecture is intended to standardize how authorized applications access data across that environment.

New sources and investigative data

ICE is also planning to expand what the common data environment can ingest.

The AI strategy calls for new automated pipelines for “novel enterprise data sources” and a “Data Strike Team” to address legacy-system integration, urgent investigative data gaps, and external data curation.

It also calls for developing additional low-, medium-, and high-complexity AI applications to meet evolving ICE operational and investigative requirements. Those plans are unfolding alongside separate efforts to expand the investigative data and analytics available to ICE.

In January, HSI issued a Big Data and Ad Tech RFI seeking commercial data and advertising-technology capabilities to directly support investigations.

ICE said its components were handling increasing volumes of criminal, civil, regulatory, and administrative information from internal and external sources and wanted to examine commercial investigative data, risk analytics, and location data services.

More recently, Biometric Update first reported that HSI is exploring a centralized investigative platform that would place generative AI atop billions of communications, location, financial, social media, and digital forensic records, enabling HSI agents to query and analyze massive datasets using ordinary language.

Cleaning the data before AI uses it

ICE is also spending millions on improving the data beneath those systems.

In September, the agency established a two-year BPA with ASRC Federal Technology Solutions, a Reston, Virginia-based company, worth up to $24.79 million for professional data-quality improvement services supporting ICE’s chief data officer.

That work addresses the problem Goetz described publicly and helps explain why the new RFI treats AI, data, and enterprise architecture as three interdependent components of the same strategy rather than as separate technology programs.

Agentic AI comes next

The next step ICE is considering goes beyond allowing officers or analysts to ask an AI assistant questions. The agency plans to build what it calls an Enterprise Agentic Software Factory atop its existing STELLA and DevSecOps infrastructure.

ICE stresses that the three layers of the proposed software factory are future-state capabilities and are not existing ICE implementations.

ICE says these agents would operate under bounded autonomy, explicit authorization controls, human escalation, and stop conditions. Their actions would be attributed to identities and authorizations, and autonomous components would not be permitted to silently expand their own privileges or approve their own deployment to production.

However, the broader collection of ICE procurement records shows that the software factory would sit atop a much larger data and integration effort already underway.

Article Topics

biometrics | data sharing | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | procurement | RFI | U.S. Government