ICE contract reveals AI social media monitoring capabilities, raises surveillance questions

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has disclosed detailed requirements for an AI-powered social media monitoring system that can analyze online conversations, detect unusual activity, and recognize images and video content across millions of online sources.

The capabilities are described in a five-page sole-source justification ICE published last week, eight days after awarding a new three-year social media management contract to Carahsoft Technology Corporation for its Hootsuite Enterprise and Talkwalker platform.

The September 30 award, potentially worth just shy of $1 million through September 2029, provides a more detailed picture of the social listening and analytical technology ICE is acquiring than earlier disclosures about its relationship with Hootsuite.

In a written statement to Biometric Update, Carahsoft said the award renews an existing agreement with ICE’s Office of Public Affairs and characterized Hootsuite and Talkwalker as tools intended exclusively for communications management and public sentiment analysis.

The statement said the platform cannot be used for facial recognition and that investigative tracking, tactical operations, or individual surveillance would violate their terms of use.

Although ICE describes the acquisition primarily as support for official public communications, the justification identifies AI-driven monitoring of online behavior, automated processing of incoming messages, and recognition of visual content that would escape conventional text-based searches.

The document also confirms that ICE has already accumulated approximately two years of historical social media conversation data, customized searches, analytical dashboards, and workflows within the Hootsuite environment.

AI analyzes conversations, visual content, and emerging trends

Among the capabilities ICE identifies as essential is Wisdom, Hootsuite’s proprietary AI technology, which the justification describes as trained on 12 years of historical social media data.

According to ICE, Wisdom can analyze how conversations propagate across platforms, detect activity that deviates from established patterns, interpret platform-specific sentiment, and identify significant changes in online discussions.

The agency distinguishes these functions from those of general-purpose AI systems, describing Wisdom as specifically developed to interpret social media behavior.

ICE also requires integrated image and video recognition that can detect logos, scenes, objects, and other visual indicators embedded in social media posts.

The justification says this capability enables the agency to identify relevant material that contains little or no accompanying text and therefore would not be captured by text-only monitoring tools.

In its statement to Biometric Update, Carahsoft said Talkwalker’s visual analytics detect broad media attributes, including logos, objects, and scenes, rather than identifying people through facial recognition. ICE’s justification does not claim a facial recognition capability.

The requirements extend to licensed data access across more than 30 social networks and approximately 150 million websites, blogs, forums, news outlets, podcasts, and review sources, with analysis in 187 languages.

Those figures describe the platform’s asserted coverage, not the number of sources ICE actively monitors.

Another requirement is automated message triage. The system must use AI to prioritize incoming public messages across official ICE social media accounts, route them to appropriate teams or field offices, and maintain records identifying who received each message and when.

The procurement also calls for centralized publishing, scheduling, alerts, analytics, reporting, archiving, and mandatory approval workflows intended to prevent unauthorized publication from agency accounts.

In a June 24 announcement, Hootsuite described Wisdom as an AI agent capable of turning live social media signals into actionable intelligence. The company said it combines historical context, audience behavior, cultural signals, and image detection, while connecting social listening with other business operations.

The company’s announcement also introduced Model Context Protocol connectors that can make Hootsuite data and functions available through external AI applications.

The ICE justification does not establish whether those connectors are included in the agency’s purchase or whether the agency has activated every AI capability described in its requirements.

ICE describes two years of historical monitoring data

A particularly revealing portion of the justification concerns ICE’s existing use of the platform.

The agency says it has approximately two years of accumulated historical conversation data, customized query sets, established dashboards, workflows, and account permissions configured to match its public affairs organization.

ICE argues that these configurations cannot readily be transferred to another system and that replacing Hootsuite would result in the loss of analytical continuity.

The agency specifically cites its need to preserve historical baselines for measuring changes in online conversations and producing year-over-year reports.

That disclosure establishes an existing analytical operation extending beyond the new procurement, although the document does not identify the subjects of the customized searches, the types of messages retained, or whether the historical records contain personally identifiable information.

Carahsoft characterized the platform’s output as aggregated conversational trends drawn from public posts. Its response did not clarify whether ICE’s historical material consists solely of such aggregated analytics or also includes original posts, account identifiers, or associated metadata.

ICE also says it needs the platform to maintain public awareness of victims, victims’ families, and survivors of crimes linked to immigration, along with recruiting, public outreach, and incident-related communications.

In explaining why the award should be restricted to Hootsuite products, the agency said it contacted alternative providers Sprout Social and Meltwater during market research, but both declined to engage with ICE.

The justification does not explain their reasons.

Earlier contracts prompted controversy

Hootsuite’s relationship with ICE was already the subject of extensive reporting earlier this year.

In January, The Globe and Mail reported that the company had secured a $95,000 ICE pilot in September 2025 and had discussed monitoring online reactions to immigration enforcement operations in individual cities.

The newspaper reported that internal company communications described the opportunity as a potential gateway to substantially larger business with the agency.

Separate reporting by BetaKit documented a DHS contract through Seneca Strategic Partners involving Customs and Border Protection (CBP), with a potential value approaching $2.8 million through 2029. That arrangement included access to Talkwalker.

The Tyee subsequently reported that ICE had paid an additional $700,000 for Talkwalker access in September 2025.

The newly identified Carahsoft award is a separate procurement under a DHS enterprise software purchasing agreement established in July 2026. According to the statement provided by Carahsoft, it renews an existing agreement with ICE’s Office of Public Affairs rather than introducing the platform for the first time.

The renewed relationship also follows an earlier dispute. In 2020, Hootsuite announced it would terminate a contract with ICE following employee objections.

When the company’s renewed relationship with the agency emerged in January 2026, then-CEO Irina Novoselsky defended its continued work with ICE while insisting that the technology was not being used to identify or track individuals.

In a public statement, Novoselsky said the company’s ICE arrangement did not include individual surveillance and that prohibited uses were actively restricted.

Questions remain about surveillance restrictions

The renewed agreement raises questions about how Hootsuite’s detailed surveillance restrictions apply to an ICE public affairs contract that includes large-scale listening and behavioral analysis.

Hootsuite’s acceptable-use rules, updated July 6, 2026, prohibit using its services or content for surveillance, crime detection, intelligence gathering, monitoring protests, and other sensitive events, or profiling individuals based on sensitive personal information.

The rules also restrict access to and use of content by or on behalf of intelligence or law enforcement entities whose principal missions include surveillance or intelligence gathering.

Similar restrictions appear in a Carahsoft federal reseller licensing agreement. The company told Biometric Update that Hootsuite’s standard acceptable-use rules apply “to all customers, including the public sector, without modification, waivers, or exceptions,” adding, “There have been no special permissions granted [to ICE] in this contract.”

Carahsoft further stated that “using the platform for investigative tracking, tactical operations, or individual surveillance would constitute a direct violation of our terms and would result in immediate remedial action, up to and including suspension or termination of access.”

The new procurement does not establish that ICE is using Hootsuite to conduct investigations, track individuals, identify demonstrators, or share monitored content with its enforcement divisions. It identifies the Office of Public Affairs as the requiring organization, and many of the specified capabilities can support ordinary public communications and reputation analysis.

The response does not explain how restrictions involving law enforcement and intelligence agencies are applied to ICE’s Office of Public Affairs, or how the company ensures that analytical results are not repurposed by other ICE divisions.

What the justification establishes is that ICE wants to preserve and continue using an extensive analytical environment built around historical online conversations, AI interpretation of emerging trends, visual recognition, and large-scale social listening.

Carahsoft’s statement cited customer confidentiality provisions in declining to discuss the arrangement further. It did not establish which Wisdom functions ICE has activated, whether its historical data include identifiable user information, how long that material is retained, whether analytical products are shared beyond public affairs, or what compliance checks have been performed.

Article Topics

Carahsoft | Hootsuite | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | object recognition | procurement | social media | U.S. Government