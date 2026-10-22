ICE expands Booz Allen analytics contract by $5.9M to target overseas scam networks

In September, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) expanded a Booz Allen Hamilton analytics contract by nearly $6 million to support a new intelligence operation targeting overseas scam networks.

The expansion gave the company additional work to analyze financial information, criminal leadership structures, possible connections to corrupt public officials, lists of American victims, and recruitment pipelines.

The September 1 modification increased the reported value of Booz Allen’s existing Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) analytics contract by approximately $5.92 million, from $70.34 million to $76.26 million, and extended it through March 1, 2027, according to current federal contract data.

ICE awarded the work without conducting a new competition, saying Booz Allen already possessed proprietary, purpose-built technology and specialized technical personnel capable of deploying “fully operational solutions” within two weeks.

The new assignment, called “Advanced Target Development,” added five tasks to Booz Allen’s existing data science and machine learning work for the HSI Innovation Lab and supports the Homeland Security Task Force’s efforts against cyber-enabled fraud and transnational criminal organizations.

A September 2 procurement justification describes the project as intended to identify, attribute, and disrupt criminal organizations operating scam centers through advanced cross-dataset analysis, criminal network identification, investigative lead generation, and threat prioritization.

The records do not identify the proprietary Booz Allen technology ICE said could be put into operation within two weeks, the specific federal and commercial databases it can access, or whether the agency formally accepted an operational capability within that period.

They also do not yet establish precisely how much money ICE obligated under the September modification.

Government cited two-week deployment requirement

ICE’s sole-source justification says the new work was urgent enough that the government required an operational solution within two weeks.

The agency said Booz Allen was the only contractor that could meet that timetable because it already had proprietary technology, purpose-built systems, and technical personnel capable of carrying out the work.

Other companies might possess individual components of the required capabilities, ICE said, but could not meet the combined technical requirements and the accelerated deployment schedule.

The agency used a federal procurement provision that allows a logical follow-on to an existing Federal Supply Schedule order originally awarded competitively.

The underlying Booz Allen order, 70CTD022FR0000002, was awarded in December 2021 for design, development, and data analytics support for HSI’s Repository for Analytics in a Virtualized Environment (RAVEn).

However, the September modification specifically supports the Innovation Lab’s continuing analytical platform, tools, and infrastructure.

Publicly available records do not identify whether the new Advanced Target Development capability relies on surviving RAVEn technology, a separate Booz Allen platform, or some combination of existing and newly deployed software.

Intelligence on financial networks, officials, and victims

The requirements reach beyond conventional fraud case analysis.

ICE said the new capability would support analysis of financial information and criminal leadership structures, identify possible relationships between criminal organizations and corrupt public officials, examine targeting lists of U.S. victims, and trace recruitment pipelines associated with scam operations.

The government wants the system to combine information from multiple sources to identify relationships that may not be apparent within individual datasets and generate actionable investigative leads.

The procurement calls for using public information, private-sector information, and authoritative U.S. government data.

But ICE has not publicly identified the private companies providing information, the government systems involved, the retention rules governing data about American victims, or the technical safeguards controlling subsequent access and use.

Those questions matter because victim information can be highly sensitive, including financial, identifying, and communications data.

Congress was pursuing a parallel strategy

Lawmakers in both chambers were separately pressing for a more integrated federal response to the same overseas scam networks.

At an April 21 joint hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee’s border security and cybersecurity subcommittees, lawmakers examined the growing use of cryptocurrency, AI, online platforms, and global financial networks by transnational criminal organizations targeting Americans.

Witnesses urged significantly closer integration of government authorities with private-sector data and technical capabilities.

One witness told lawmakers that federal agencies needed the funding and procurement authority to deploy modern investigative technology at the speed of the threat, describing the central challenge as a division in which private companies often hold critical data while government possesses the legal authorities needed to act on it.

The testimony called for fusing those resources in real time.

The same testimony urged Congress to fund AI-powered investigative tools across agencies including HSI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and IRS Criminal Investigation.

It described HSI as already participating in investigations involving human trafficking, money laundering, and blockchain tracing.

The Senate pursued a parallel legislative track.

On July 13, Sens. John Cornyn and Jeanne Shaheen introduced the Scam Compound Accountability and Mobilization Act as an amendment to the fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill.

The proposal called for a comprehensive federal strategy to dismantle transnational organizations operating scam compounds, disrupt their financial, operational, and technological infrastructure, and hold corrupt officials and other enablers accountable.

The amendment was not enacted into law.

Its proposed strategy included preventing fraudulent recruitment and human trafficking, working with private-sector Internet and technology companies, strengthening digital forensics and anti-money laundering capabilities, and integrating data collection and analysis across federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial agencies.

The amendment also called for examining links between government officials and criminal organizations, identifying the financial and technological infrastructure supporting scam compounds, and sharing information among domestic and foreign partners.

Those provisions overlap significantly with several of the intelligence targets listed in ICE’s subsequent Booz Allen procurement, including corrupt officials, recruitment pipelines, financial infrastructure, and cross-agency data analysis.

No evidence shows the Senate proposal caused or funded the Booz Allen modification. Instead, the two developed on parallel tracks, showing how closely the procurement aligned with a broader policy debate already underway in Congress.

The September award also came as federal agencies expanded operations against overseas scam networks.

On October 13, the Justice Department announced the results of an international “Joint Disruption Week” targeting scam networks operating in West Africa.

The effort involved federal law enforcement, foreign governments, and private companies and included arrests, account takedowns, seizures, and efforts to identify financial assets and trafficking victims.

The operation illustrates the broader federal enforcement effort against overseas scam networks, although no connection to Booz Allen’s new assignment has been established.

Article Topics

Booz Allen | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | identity intelligence | procurement | U.S. Government