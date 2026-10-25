ICE expansion deepens dependence on proprietary digital identity, network infrastructure

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is investing millions in network infrastructure and identity-based access controls as it expands operations, while acknowledging that its reliance on proprietary technology limits competition for the systems and services needed to support that growth.

The purchases include nearly $100,000 in Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) appliances, technology used to authenticate users and devices and control access to enterprise networks.

Contractor recruitment records suggest the platform was already part of ICE’s network operations requirements before the latest acquisition, raising the possibility that the agency is expanding or modernizing an existing identity security environment.

An October 22 procurement justification offers a clearer indication of the consequences. ICE linked additional network requirements to a “significant increase in the agency’s personnel and sites” and said its existing proprietary equipment left no competing alternatives for specialized optimization services.

Federal procurement records show ICE awarded at least eight network-related orders worth approximately $12.47 million to Virginia-based technology reseller Swish Data Corporation between May and September 2026.

Separate contracts with Greenbrier Government Solutions bring the combined value of selected Cisco-related infrastructure and support awards since September 2024 to approximately $29.8 million.

The contracts illustrate how ICE’s growth is reinforcing earlier technology decisions. As the agency acquires additional network equipment, identity-based security appliances and specialized support, its existing infrastructure can narrow the range of technologies and services available for subsequent purchases.

The agency’s own justification provides a particularly revealing explanation of that dependence. ICE said its proprietary network appliances required manufacturer-specific services because competing alternatives could not meet the requirements of equipment already installed.

Existing identity infrastructure faces expanding requirements

ICE awarded Swish Data a $99,989.86 contract on September 28 for Cisco ISE appliances supporting the agency’s Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Cisco ISE is a network access control platform that evaluates user and device identities and security characteristics before authorizing network connections. It can integrate with enterprise identity directories, authentication services, and other security technologies to enforce centrally managed access policies.

The platform also supports network segmentation, allowing administrators to restrict which devices and users can communicate with network resources.

These capabilities matter in distributed government networks, where personnel, contractors, and devices may need different levels of access based on their identities, security credentials, and assigned responsibilities.

The ICE award describes the acquisition as providing ISE appliances as a hardware platform but does not identify their number, models, deployment locations, or intended integrations.

However, contractor recruitment records suggest ICE had operational requirements for Cisco ISE before the September purchase.

An AT&T Global Public Sector recruitment notice for a network operations analyst supporting ICE specifically identifies experience configuring access and authorization policies in Cisco ISE 3.0 or later.

The position supports a network operations environment that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and includes wireless network administration, firewall configuration, incident response, and other enterprise network-management responsibilities.

Multiple AT&T recruitment listings describe the same ICE operational responsibilities, although the available listings do not conclusively establish when the agency began using ISE.

The recruitment requirements suggest the September hardware purchase may expand, refresh or support an existing ISE environment rather than establish the platform for the first time. The advertisements do not confirm an operational deployment, however, or establish when ICE first adopted ISE.

Cisco ISE manages digital identities and network access privileges rather than performing biometric identification. The available records do not establish whether ICE uses it to control access to specific biometric repositories, investigative databases, or immigration enforcement applications.

Millions in additional networking equipment

The ISE acquisition is one component of a larger series of network infrastructure purchases.

During 2026, ICE awarded Swish Data at least eight identifiable orders totaling approximately $12.47 million through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) program, a governmentwide contracting vehicle for commercial information technology products and services.

The largest was a $4.67 million order awarded September 29 for Cisco Catalyst network switches and Schneider Electric uninterruptible power supply equipment. A separate $3.87 million order, awarded July 2, involved similar equipment.

Together, the two contracts total approximately $8.53 million.

Additional awards included approximately $2.2 million for Cisco switches, software licensing and maintenance; two Schneider Electric backup power purchases worth $487,800 and $564,602; nearly $100,000 for ISE appliances; and $249,679 for Cisco lifecycle and wireless optimization services.

The government awarded six of the eight orders during the final week of fiscal 2026. The government described the purchases primarily as necessary to improve network performance, reliability, and stability.

Public award records do not identify the facilities receiving the equipment or distinguish purchases for newly established ICE offices from upgrades and replacements at existing locations. Consequently, the records do not show how much spending is directly attributable to ICE’s recent expansion.

ICE cites expansion in proprietary network services justification

The clearest explanation of ICE’s infrastructure requirements appears in a five-page brand-name procurement justification, J&A-26-0410, associated with an optimization services notice published October 22.

The document concerns specialized network optimization services for ICE’s Office of the Chief Information Officer.

ICE said the significant increase in its personnel and operational sites had created new demands on its network infrastructure, requiring specialized expertise to maintain security, reliability, and performance.

The agency said it needed the services to develop implementation plans, install and configure equipment, and scale existing infrastructure to meet the organization’s growing requirements.

The justification also explains how ICE’s reliance on proprietary, installed network appliances limited its purchasing options.

The agency said it maintained the infrastructure through manufacturer-specific technical support and licensing arrangements and that alternative optimization services could not meet its requirements.

According to the document, ICE conducted market research July 2–9 and received one quote from a small business.

The justification concluded that no competing services could meet the requirements tied to the proprietary network appliances already installed.

Although the released document redacts the manufacturer and proposed cost, separate federal award records identify a September 25 contract awarded to Swish Data for $249,679.21 covering Cisco lifecycle and wireless optimization services.

The award closely matches the justification’s technical description, NASA SEWP contracting vehicle, and one-year performance period. The justification was publicly posted October 22, 27 days after the recorded award.

The chronology alone does not establish a procurement violation, since applicable justification and disclosure requirements depend on the contracting procedures involved.

The justification nevertheless exposes a procurement consequence of ICE’s existing network architecture.

Contractors can still compete to resell Cisco equipment and provide authorized support, but reliance on proprietary appliances can exclude competing technologies from certain subsequent purchases.

ICE’s own market research illustrates the limitation. After receiving one small business quote, the agency concluded that no competing services could meet the optimization requirements of equipment it had already installed.

That does not establish that the original choice of Cisco equipment was improper or that alternative technologies would now be more economical. But the justification shows how previous investments can become the rationale for restricting later competition.

The financial implications extend beyond the cost of individual purchases.

Proprietary infrastructure can create continuing requirements for compatible equipment, software licensing, specialized maintenance and technical expertise, potentially increasing the cost and complexity of switching suppliers.

For ICE, those dependencies are becoming more consequential as the agency expands the number of personnel, offices and systems its network must support.

Existing Cisco investments reinforce supplier dependence

ICE’s reliance on Cisco technology predates its most recent Swish Data purchases.

In September 2024, the agency awarded Greenbrier Government Solutions a Cisco SmartNet maintenance and licensing contract with a recorded value of approximately $15.69 million.

The agreement supports hardware maintenance and licensing for ICE’s Office of the Chief Information Officer and runs through September 2027. A September 2026 modification exercised the contract’s second option year.

The order received three offers, demonstrating that a requirement for manufacturer-specific support can still involve competition among vendors supplying those services.

A separate $1.66 million Greenbrier order, awarded September 30, 2025, purchased Cisco Catalyst wireless access points. The government explicitly described the purchase as supporting increases in ICE agents, officers, staffing, and joint mission requirements.

Together, the selected Greenbrier and Swish Data awards represent approximately $29.8 million in network infrastructure, maintenance, licensing, and related services contracts since September 2024.

The combined amount includes multi-year support arrangements and hardware purchases over different periods. It is neither a measure of ICE’s total network spending nor a calculation of expenditures solely associated with newly opened facilities.

The broader pattern nevertheless shows the agency continuing to invest in an established network technology environment while acquiring additional equipment and services from contractors supplying the same manufacturers.

ICE forecasts up to $100 million in nationwide hardware requirements

The individual purchases come against the backdrop of a substantially larger prospective acquisition.

In February 2026, DHS published an acquisition forecast estimating between $50 million and $100 million over five years for ICE Information Technology Field Operations infrastructure hardware support.

The requirement identified Cisco network products, Schneider Electric battery backup systems, and cabling, with deliveries to ICE offices across the country, including Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories. The anticipated performance period extended from July 2026 through July 2031.

The products identified in the forecast closely overlap with equipment purchased under the Swish Data orders.

However, the procurement records examined did not identify a corresponding five-year contract award, and the available information does not establish whether ICE used the individual NASA SEWP orders to fulfill portions of that requirement.

The forecast therefore represents anticipated procurement activity, not another confirmed $50 million to $100 million expenditure.

A 2024 Request for Information contemplated deliveries to multiple domestic and overseas locations and identified products from several manufacturers, including Cisco, Schneider Electric, Juniper, Cradlepoint, and Hewlett Packard.

The 2026 forecast identified fewer manufacturers.

Article Topics

Cisco | digital identity | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | identity access management (IAM) | identity infrastructure | procurement | U.S. Government