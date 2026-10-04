ICE observer lawsuit shows how Palantir records can feed border screening, analytics

Newly unsealed court records showing how information collected on people observing immigration arrests in Maine later contributed to a border stop offer a real-world example of the kind of subject data ICE is now migrating into a broader Palantir case-management and analytics system.

The records show an HSI agent photographed observers, collected vehicle information and entered subject records into Palantir’s Investigative Case Management system. The government has acknowledged that information entered about plaintiff Carlyn Williams later led to enhanced screening at the Canadian border.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is requiring existing ICM data to be migrated into a new Palantir architecture designed to combine case management, attached media and investigative analytics in an Enterprise Lakehouse linked to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other federal systems.

ICE also requires both transactional case data and “derived analytical data” within the platform to remain wholly owned by the agency. That raises a question not addressed in the public privacy documentation reviewed by Biometric Update: what happens to analytical relationships and other derived information when the underlying subject record is later corrected, archived or deleted?

The question is no longer abstract.

WIRED reported that court records in Hilton show an HSI agent created ICM records on people observing immigration arrests in Maine during January’s Operation Catch of the Day.

The government says the agent, identified as “J.C.”, created records on eight people he believed posed potential threats to law enforcement so law enforcement could access their information if they encountered them again. The plaintiffs say observers were photographed, vehicle information was collected, and facial recognition searches were conducted.

One of those records later had a tangible consequence.

The government has acknowledged in a September 18 filing that J.C.’s entry of Carlyn Williams’ name and vehicle information into ICM led to the March 2026 border stop. The amended complaint says Williams and her spouse, fellow plaintiff Polyxenia Pantos, faced enhanced screening while returning from Canada.

ICE is moving ICM data into a new Palantir system

The timing is significant because ICE is in the middle of a major ICM overhaul.

ICE awarded Palantir a roughly $45.8 million order in June to modernize HSI’s investigative case management and investigative analytics capabilities on the agency’s Case Management and Analytics platform.

The agency’s limited-sources justification describes a system considerably broader than traditional case management. ICE requires a single integrated platform combining investigative case management with investigative analytics.

An Enterprise Lakehouse will combine case records, subject information covering people, businesses, and vehicles, investigative reports, approval workflows, and attached media with outside law enforcement information.

ICE says the lakehouse can become an authoritative data source and is expected to support analytics and information sharing with CBP for lookout and seizure tracking.

The platform must be interoperable with CBP, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Criminal Justice Information Services, the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Biometric Identity Management.

ICE says existing investigative information must remain accessible and accurate, and it makes the contractor responsible for ensuring all data is migrated and accounted for without exceptions or errors.

The same requirements separately identify both transactional case management information and “derived analytical data” as data that must remain under ICE ownership.

The documents do not establish whether the eight Maine records have already been migrated.

But they place the kinds of records at issue in Hilton within a much larger body of historical ICM information that ICE has directed Palantir to preserve while building a system capable of generating new analytical products from the underlying data.

ICM records already reach CBP

The Williams border stop also illustrates that information stored in ICM has never necessarily remained inside HSI.

A 2016 DHS Privacy Impact Assessment says an ICM Interface Hub allows ICE-created subject records to be continually published and updated in CBP’s TECS Platform.

The records can concern people, vehicles, aircraft, and other subjects of ICE law-enforcement interest. DHS said they “serve as ‘lookout records’” that CBP uses to screen travelers entering and leaving the country.

The same architecture sent daily ICM updates into the HSI Data Warehouse for reporting and analytical use.

That does not mean every ICM subject record automatically becomes a formal TECS lookout requiring a border officer to take action.

CBP’s TECS privacy documentation describes a specific Lookout Record that authorized users can create and place “on Primary,” allowing CBP officers to receive instructions when they encounter a traveler, including referral to secondary inspection.

The public record does not identify which TECS object, flag or referral mechanism caused Williams’ March inspection. What is established is that her ICM information reached beyond HSI: the government says J.C.’s entry led to the border stop.

Among other things, they are seeking to have Williams’ records archived and to prevent DHS from using information collected about the plaintiffs against them.

But an analytical environment can generate information beyond the source record itself – links among people, vehicles, addresses, cases and other entities, as well as visualizations, alerts and other analytical products.

ICE has previously addressed that problem explicitly in another analytics system.

A 2023 privacy assessment for the Data Analysis and Research for Trade Transparency System (DARTTS), as it transitioned to ICE’s Repository for Analytics in a Virtualized Environment (RAVEn), spells out how source-data retention and analytical products are supposed to be handled.

When underlying records are deleted during a source-system refresh, associated analytical products are also supposed to be deleted automatically because they are tagged back to the source records.

An exception applies when an analyst identifies a product as connected to an active investigation or case. It can then be moved into the relevant case-management system and becomes subject to that system’s retention rules.

The new Palantir architecture combines case management and analytics much more directly.

Yet ICE’s publicly available ICM privacy documentation still reflects an older architecture.

The August 2021 ICM privacy assessment predates the Case Management and Analytics platform and Enterprise Lakehouse.

The public documentation reviewed by Biometric Update does not explain the equivalent lineage rules for the new architecture – including whether archiving or correcting an underlying subject record automatically changes analytical relationships, derived information, or copies previously transmitted to another DHS component.

Mobile Query may have created another data trail

The photographs sent for facial recognition in Maine raise a separate biometric retention question.

The court record identifies the CBP application used to search the photographs as Mobile Query.

CBP has long used that name for a broader mobile application.

A CBP contracting document describes Mobile Query as an all-purpose tool that can search agency databases, scan travel documents, review flight manifests, and identify passengers through fingerprints.

But separate federal litigation has produced testimony suggesting the terminology is not always precise.

Biometric Update separately identified federal litigation in Oregon that bears directly on the terminology. In M-J-M-A- v. Wamsley, a CBP official testified that she used what she called a “facial recognition mobile query for CBP.”

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai’s subsequent opinion, citing the same encounter and testimony, identifies the application as Mobile Fortify.

Mobile Fortify is a CBP mobile biometric identification app that lets officers use a government-issued phone to capture a person’s face or fingerprints and run them against DHS identity and immigration databases in the field.

Judge Kasubhai’s ruling does not establish that the “Mobile Query” identified in the Maine litigation was necessarily Mobile Fortify, but it shows that the terminology immigration enforcement officers use is not dispositive.

A DHS Privacy Threshold Analysis says every new photograph or fingerprint submitted through Mobile Fortify, whether or not it produces a match, becomes an encounter record stored in CBP’s Automated Targeting System for 15 years. The document says CBP retains all photographs, including nonmatching images of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

If Mobile Fortify was used in Maine, each photograph submitted through it therefore would have created a CBP encounter record separate from the observers’ ICM subject records. The currently available court documents do not establish that Mobile Fortify was the application used there.

ICE records can encompass people who are not arrest targets

ICE’s formal records policies also show that its information systems can contain information about people beyond those arrested or suspected of crimes.

A July 2025 update to ICE’s Search, Arrest, and Seizure System of Records expanded the categories of individuals covered to include witnesses, people with knowledge of alleged activity and witness bystanders, as well as people whose images or audio are captured incidentally during searches, arrests, or seizures.

For those incidentally recorded individuals, the notice says they fall within the system of records when ICE retrieves the information by a personal identifier in its normal course of business.

The same notice expanded the categories of information maintained in the system to include biometric information, geolocation, commercial data, and information derived from new surveillance and information technologies, in addition to photographs, identifying information, and vehicle-related records.

DHS nevertheless argues in Hilton that the Maine encounters do not demonstrate a wider retaliatory surveillance policy.

The government says department policy prohibits targeting people merely for exercising First Amendment rights and says J.C. created the records because he believed the individuals posed operational or safety concerns.

The plaintiffs dispute that characterization and argue the surveillance and record collection chilled their constitutionally protected observation of immigration enforcement.

Whatever the court ultimately decides, the litigation supplies something the Palantir procurement documents alone could not: a view of what an ICM subject record can look like at the beginning of its lifecycle.

It can begin with a photograph, a vehicle, a name and an agent’s characterization. The Maine case shows how that information can later affect border screening, while ICE is building an analytical environment designed to combine those source records with information derived from them.

Article Topics

border security | facial recognition | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | lawsuits | Palantir | surveillance | U.S. Government