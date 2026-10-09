ICE scraps visa vetting system recompete in favor of Palantir Foundry

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has canceled a planned competitive procurement for continued support of its Visa Security Program Tracking System (VSPTS) and decided instead to move the system’s operations onto Palantir’s Foundry platform, according to a newly disclosed contracting justification that reveals another expansion of Palantir’s role in federal immigration and national security screening.

The decision, disclosed in a five-page sole-source justification published October 7, would shift applications supporting the screening and vetting of U.S. visa applicants from an independently maintained system to Palantir’s data integration and analytics platform.

ICE acknowledged that leadership canceled a competitive solicitation originally scheduled for July 2026 after deciding to pursue what the agency describes as a more advanced, modernized solution.

“ICE leadership intends to transition VSPTS operations to Palantir’s Foundry platform,” the justification states.

The agency expects to develop and deploy new applications on Foundry while the existing system continues operating, but it does not disclose a schedule for completing the migration or explain how it selected Palantir.

The disclosure came as ICE awarded incumbent contractor Steampunk Inc. a $1.65 million sole-source contract to maintain the existing system for up to two years during the transition.

The McLean, Virginia-based company received the award September 23 under task order 70CTD026FR0000055. According to procurement records, the contract provides a 12-month base period and one 12-month option.

The justification’s pricing figures are redacted, but the contract’s reported total value is $1,652,240.82.

VSPTS supports Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) participation in an interagency process through which the Department of State, ICE, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) screen visa applicants for potential criminal, terrorism-related, immigration, and other national security concerns.

The system stores and manages visa screening reviews, investigative findings, case notes, and operational metrics that support recommendations on applicants before visa decisions are made.

Moving those applications to Foundry would make Palantir technology part of the operating environment supporting visa vetting, rather than a separate destination for selected information.

The justification does not specify which historical records will be migrated, how existing connections to other government systems will be recreated, or whether the new environment will introduce additional analytical or artificial intelligence capabilities.

Visa records have long been accessible through Palantir systems

The planned migration follows a much longer history of Palantir technology receiving and analyzing information originating in federal visa screening systems.

A November 2014 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Privacy Impact Assessment for FALCON-Roadrunner disclosed that visa security data collected by the State Department and stored in VSPTS-Net was ingested into ICE’s FALCON analytical environment through a system-to-system connection.

The department reiterated that arrangement in its 2016 Data Mining Report to Congress, establishing that visa applicant information was already available within the broader FALCON environment years before the latest modernization decision.

FALCON was built around Palantir technology and used by HSI to search and analyze government and commercial information in support of investigations.

The newly disclosed decision goes further by proposing to relocate the applications used to conduct and manage visa security reviews themselves onto Foundry.

Depending on how ICE configures the new system and its access controls, that could reduce the separation between the visa vetting application and a more general-purpose analytical environment.

Foundry supports integrating information from multiple sources, managing data relationships, and supporting analytics and operational applications. Palantir also offers AI capabilities through its broader technology ecosystem.

ICE has not disclosed whether any of those additional capabilities will be used to screen visa applicants or generate recommendations concerning visa eligibility.

The information potentially affected by the migration is extensive.

A January 2013 privacy assessment described VSPTS-Net as maintaining visa applicant information and security review results, including information on criminal activity, immigration violations, and terrorism-related concerns.

The assessment established retention periods of 25 years for many visa security reviews and 75 years for certain reviews involving terrorism-related information.

Those historical retention policies underscore the potential scale and sensitivity of records associated with the system, although the new procurement does not establish whether the same retention periods will govern the Foundry-based applications.

Previous audit identified screening and data-transfer failures

The modernization comes against a backdrop of previously documented weaknesses in the visa security process.

A September 2022 DHS Office of Inspector General audit found that ICE and CBP did not consistently document visa screening and vetting activities, and that technical problems transferring information into VSPTS produced incomplete investigative records.

Auditors examined 120 visa applications and found 13 in which analysts had not sufficiently supported their conclusions. In two additional cases, problems transferring information into an ICE system resulted in incomplete case notes.

Auditors emphasized that their review did not establish that the underlying visa recommendations were incorrect, only that the supporting records were insufficient.

The inspector general also reported that CBP did not maintain sufficiently detailed records to allow auditors to verify that every application had been fully screened.

The report recommended that ICE correct character limits and data-transfer problems in VSPTS, improve compliance with vetting documentation requirements, and address deficiencies in CBP’s accounting for program costs.

As of October 9, all three recommendations remained listed as open in the federal government’s public oversight tracker.

In 2022, ICE told auditors it had removed a 4,000-character limit that truncated some transferred case notes and was redesigning the VSPTS interface to address the remaining transmission problems.

The inspector general acknowledged the reported correction but said the recommendation would remain open until DHS provided documentation confirming that the redesigned interface was operational and the data-transfer issues had been resolved.

The planned Foundry migration raises a related question about how ICE will preserve the accuracy and completeness of existing case notes, screening results, investigative findings, and audit histories as records move into the new environment.

The contracting justification does not explain whether the modernization will address the earlier deficiencies or how ICE will validate the migrated information.

ICE explores separate migration contract

The Steampunk award does not, in itself, provide for the Foundry migration.

Instead, ICE invoked a federal contracting exception that allows a logical follow-on order to the incumbent contractor when continuing substantially the same work is more economical and efficient than changing vendors.

The agency said replacing Steampunk for a short interim period would require duplicative training, knowledge transfer, and start-up costs while creating unnecessary risks to mission-critical visa screening operations.

Steampunk has supported VSPTS under a contract awarded in March 2021, with a reported potential value of approximately $3.87 million.

ICE had publicly signaled plans to compete continued VSPTS support months earlier. An April 22 acquisition forecast estimated a five-year requirement worth $5 million to $10 million.

In May, ICE issued a Request for Information concerning continued VSPTS operations and maintenance. Its draft requirements included database management, external system interfaces, reporting, security support, and potential integration with ICE’s Investigative Case Management system.

ICE says it is now conducting market research to determine whether contractors under DHS’s Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) contracting vehicle can migrate VSPTS applications to Foundry.

That research focuses on contractors within SWIFT’s Platform as a Service domain.

The public justification does not identify a separate Foundry migration award, disclose its anticipated cost, or describe the evaluation that led ICE to select Palantir’s platform instead of competing alternative modernization approaches.

Nor does it establish that ICE intends to compete the underlying platform selection rather than select contractors to implement the already chosen platform.

The decision comes as ICE is expanding Palantir’s role across other components of its enforcement and investigative infrastructure.

In June, ICE awarded Palantir about $45.8 million to modernize HSI’s Investigative Case Management and analytics capabilities, including an Enterprise Lakehouse intended to integrate investigative records, case information, media, and analytical data with other law enforcement systems.

The agency has separately expanded Palantir-supported case management and analytical capabilities for Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The VSPTS migration would extend the company’s role more directly into the applications supporting overseas visa screening and vetting, an area where law enforcement, intelligence, and immigration eligibility determinations intersect.

It remains unclear whether the new architecture will preserve existing restrictions on access to visa information, expand connections to other ICE investigative systems, or require updated privacy documentation.

The contracting justification confirms the platform decision but leaves those questions unanswered.

Article Topics

border security | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | immigration | Palantir | procurement | U.S. Government | visas