ICE seeks voice biometrics to identify detainees, outside callers in AI surveillance system

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking technology to turn recorded detainee calls and live surveillance video into a searchable intelligence network capable of identifying speakers by their voices, tracking movements, and mapping relationships across detention facilities.

The proposed AI system would build voice profiles without subjects’ cooperation, analyze conversations and behavior, and automatically connect findings to investigative records to reconstruct individuals’ activities and associations.

The system would also analyze detainees’ behavior through continuous video surveillance, identify associations among individuals, detect potentially suspicious conversations, and automatically correlate information from otherwise separate detention and law enforcement systems to build investigative timelines and evidence packages.

The proposed capability also could extend beyond people in ICE custody.

The unusually detailed requirements are contained in a 73-page Performance Work Statement accompanying a Request for Information (RFI) that ICE published last week.

The agency is seeking industry capabilities for what it calls an Integrated Intelligence Suite, designed for deployment across detention facilities operated by ICE, private contractors, and government partners.

Among its most consequential requirements is the ability to create biometric voice profiles from existing recordings without a separate enrollment session, subject cooperation, or new recording equipment.

Investigators could then search for potential matches regardless of the telephone number, account, personal identification number (PIN), or device used.

Where available audio and government authorization permit, the system would compare the voice of someone receiving a detainee’s call against a profile associated with the dialed number, potentially revealing call forwarding or other arrangements that obscure who is participating in a conversation.

Investigators could also submit an approved recording obtained from another source, such as an interview or investigative tip, and search the authorized detention communications database for matching speakers.

Where separately authorized, the system would support matching voices across participating agencies.

The proposed system would not be limited to identifying speakers. ICE wants to combine potential voice matches with video footage, detainee-management records, housing assignments, movement histories, and incident reports, allowing investigators to identify relationships and reconstruct activity across multiple facilities.

The procurement remains at the market research stage. ICE has not identified a selected contractor, contract value, deployment schedule, or the number of facilities that would ultimately use the system.

Vendor responses are due October 26.

A single system for reconstructing activity and associations

Perhaps the most far-reaching element of the proposal is its requirement for automated correlation across different kinds of records.

The system would extract and link names, aliases, telephone numbers, organizations, locations, communications, video events, and investigative information. ICE wants those connections represented as searchable relationships and timelines, with the evidence supporting each asserted connection available to investigators.

The agency’s mandatory acceptance test illustrates what it expects.

Starting with a flagged detainee communication, the system must present the recording, transcript, translation (when applicable), potential speakers, and any discrepancies in accounts. It must then retrieve relevant detainee records, identify related video events, and display connections among the people, locations, and events involved.

The investigator could assemble a case record and export an evidence package containing supporting audio, video, metadata, relationships, and an audit trail without manually moving information between unrelated applications.

This would move ICE beyond analyzing individual telephone conversations or reviewing surveillance video after an incident. It would provide a common investigative environment where information from one source could automatically trigger searches across several others.

The proposed communications analysis would also go beyond conventional keyword monitoring. ICE wants software that can interpret conversational context, detect coded language, recognize slang and evolving terminology, and identify unusual terms that emerge across monitored conversations.

The system would generate summaries and could produce draft investigative or intelligence reports, with material statements linked to underlying sources and reviewed by authorized personnel before consequential use.

Existing ICE privacy documentation shows that investigative data systems already incorporate detainee telephone information.

A 2021 update to the Privacy Impact Assessment for ICE’s RAVEn analytics program describes data received from the Detainee Telephone Services program. The privacy documentation shows detainee telephone metadata was already being incorporated into investigative data systems years before the latest proposal.

The new procurement would permit optional enrichment of outside-party identities using public or proprietary information and optional autonomous, multistep analytical assistance.

Neither is a minimum requirement, and ICE says both would need separate authorization.

Voice biometrics could identify people outside detention

The voice identification requirements are especially expansive because they contemplate building biometric profiles from existing recordings, rather than relying on a person to enroll voluntarily or speak a prescribed phrase.

The system would identify potential account sharing by comparing a speaker’s voice with the account holder’s profile. It would also flag possible three-way calls, additional speakers, in-room coaching, and other forms of third-party participation.

ICE further requires the ability to recognize the same potential speaker across facilities, accounts, telephone numbers, devices, and historical recordings.

Each potential match would include a confidence or similarity indication and access to supporting audio, with human confirmation required. ICE specifies that matches must be treated as investigative leads rather than conclusive identifications.

Although the capabilities would be new to the integrated platform ICE is seeking, correctional voice surveillance itself is not new.

ICE has employed voice biometrics in its Alternatives to Detention program. A 2023 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) privacy assessment describes voice verification for participant check-ins using a previously enrolled voiceprint. That program limits the stored voiceprint to confirming the participant’s identity during check-in.

The new detention procurement contemplates using existing recordings to develop searchable voice profiles and link possible identities to investigative records.

The documents do not specify how long outside callers’ biometric profiles would be retained, whether they could remain searchable after a detainee’s release, or the circumstances under which those profiles might be shared with another agency.

Cameras would become continuous analytical sensors

The other major component would turn existing detention facility cameras into sources of continuously analyzed intelligence rather than relying exclusively on human observation or retrospective review.

ICE wants software that can analyze approved live camera feeds and search recorded footage simultaneously, identifying fights, falls, crowd formation, coordinated group movements, restricted area entry, unusual congregation, and other activity defined by facility administrators.

The requirements also include identifying prolonged immobility, isolation or withdrawal, and potential indications of distress, coercion, or self-harm. ICE describes these as safety and wellness functions intended to alert trained staff, not replace medical assessment or established response procedures.

The same technology, however, would support analysis of interactions and associations between people, including who met, where they interacted, and how patterns changed over time.

ICE also seeks automated detainee headcounts, using camera observations to compare the number of people in a location against authoritative housing and movement records.

Discrepancies could trigger additional video searches and alerts for potentially missing detainees.

The software would operate over existing camera and video management infrastructure, avoiding wholesale replacement of recording systems.

Voice identification is a mandatory component of the proposed suite.

The specifications require vendors to measure false matches, missed matches, alert accuracy, and performance under varying recording conditions. ICE has not yet established the final acceptance thresholds; testing with representative data will determine them.

Facial recognition and video-based biometric identification are not mandatory elements of the proposed system. ICE says those capabilities would require separate legal, privacy, civil rights, and operational approval before activation. Voice identification, however, is required.

The specifications require excluding protected communications, including privileged legal calls, from ordinary transcription, biometric matching, and analytical workflows.

They also prohibit using AI-generated findings as the sole basis for punitive, enforcement, custody, disciplinary, medical, legal, or release decisions. ICE requires human review of consequential findings.

Article Topics

behavioral analysis | biometric identification | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | law enforcement | U.S. Government | voice biometrics