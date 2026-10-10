ICE voter data, nonprofit investigations expose expansive surveillance machinery

Newly released records show U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amassed tens of millions of voter records and investigated more than 120 nonprofit organizations using identity-matching technology, commercial databases, and federal law enforcement and financial intelligence systems.

ICE investigators also scrutinized charitable funding, contemplated undercover operations against voter registration groups, and prepared “enriched” voter election data for possible use in its immigration enforcement targeting system that was developed by Palantir Technologies.

“Enriched” means ICE Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Innovation Lab (iLab) processed voter records alongside other information to make them more useful for identifying and investigating potential targets.

The revelations starkly contrast with ICE reports that repeatedly describe investigations that produced no “derogatory” findings, exhausted investigative leads, and yielded no evidence of voter fraud while providing no accounting of convictions resulting from its mass voter data analysis or investigations of nonprofit groups.

The scale of HSI’ nationwide election operation was massive. ICE reported generating more than 2,000 investigative leads across 49 field offices during 2025, with 68 cases presented for prosecution.

By May 25, 2026, the agency had initiated 418 voter-fraud cases, 318 of which had not been referred for prosecution.

Although the records identify individual criminal arrests, indictments, and prosecutions, they provide no comprehensive conviction figures or evidence showing which cases, if any, resulted from the analytical processing of millions of voter records.

The findings emerge from internal ICE records released October 7 by Democracy Forward following Freedom of Information Act litigation.

Beyond the investigative outcomes, the documents show how ICE was developing a potentially enduring infrastructure to acquire, enrich, and analyze Americans’ election information; identify individuals and organizations for investigation; and prepare some of that information for possible transfer into a controversial operational immigration enforcement system developed by Palantir.

The records do not establish that voter information was ultimately transferred into Palantir’s Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) application used by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents.

Democracy Docket reported that a source familiar with the matter said the data had not been integrated.

A Palantir spokesman told WIRED Thursday that “voter roll data has never been integrated into ELITE.”

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official Biometric Update managed to speak briefly to on background, said they couldn’t “say for sure” that the data “didn’t make its way into the system … there’s a lot of secrecy surrounding this right now because of everything that’s going on. That’s really all I can tell you.”

Millions of voter records enter HSI’s analytical machinery

By late May, HSI reported ingesting about 50.6 million voter records from the Department of Justice (DOJ), with processing underway in priority states including Texas, Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio.

Another 48.4 million records came from independent sources attributed to DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Heather Honey, a 2020 election denier.

HSI reported that the datasets were with its Innovation Lab for secondary enrichment and identification of “high-value targets.”

A separate workstream involved records derived from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

By June 1, HSI had prioritized 26,563 USCIS-derived records for further screening. Of those, HSI had processed 2,290, and distributed 1,586 investigative leads to 24 field offices. Another 24,273 records remained pending.

The documents do not conclusively establish that iLab generated those specific leads or that every collection underwent the same analytical process.

Nevertheless, HSI described an operation that included voter roll acquisition, data enrichment, intelligence analysis, lead development, field validation, and identifying organizations suspected of facilitating unlawful voter registration or voting.

The reports provide substantially less information about the methods used to match identities, the accuracy standards governing those comparisons, or how investigators distinguished outdated or conflicting records from evidence of criminal activity.

Nonprofit investigations produce limited findings

HSI’s internal reports provide a more detailed accounting of its investigations into civic organizations.

In Pennsylvania, investigators reviewed 82 nonprofit organizations and flagged two for further examination. A separate review involving visa sponsorship produced no determination of voter fraud.

In New Jersey, investigators examined approximately 41 voter-registration organizations identified through the commercial nonprofit databases Candid and Cause IQ, along with three organizations identified through open-source research.

Investigators checked the organizations against Palantir’s Investigative Case Management system, Athena Toolbox – a data analysis and software platform developed by Sandia National Laboratories – and resources from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. HSI reported finding no derogatory information about any of them.

Investigators also examined the financial relationships of nonprofit organizations.

HSI reviewed 20 of 56 funds associated with Assets Under Movement, also identified in its records as Amalgamated Foundation, and reported finding no suspicious financial activity or derogatory information.

In Ohio, investigators exhausted their leads concerning Columbus Votes and anticipated no further action.

HSI and the FBI separately identified seven companies described as consolidation centers associated with Black Fork Strategies and were developing investigative plans involving those entities.

Other nonprofit organizations were examined through their funding and organizational relationships, while additional groups were identified through investigative tip lines.

Federal procurement records establish that DHS had a commercial relationship with Candid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which had awarded the company a $56,285 subscription contract in September 2025, and a second contract in September 2026 worth potentially $168,852 over three years for 44 database subscriptions.

No separate ICE or HSI contract with Candid or Cause IQ has been identified, and the released records do not explain whether HSI investigators used publicly accessible information, purchased subscriptions, obtained access through another government component, or relied on intermediaries.

If HSI used advanced funding network analysis, detailed organizational relationships, or bulk data exports from either platform, it would have had to have a paid subscription.

Neither company is shown to have knowingly supplied information for the election-related investigations.

HSI also considered deploying undercover agents against voter registration organizations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with plans to examine recruitment practices, communications, and financial relationships.

The records do not demonstrate that those specific undercover operations occurred or identify any prosecutions or convictions resulting from the nonprofit reviews and related financial investigations.

RAVEn’s failure did not end the analytical mission

The Innovation Lab’s role becomes clearer in light of its relationship with the Repository for Analytics in a Virtualized Environment (RAVEn), HSI’s troubled internal data analytics platform.

HSI developed RAVEn to combine disparate investigative records, identify relationships, and support network analysis without relying exclusively on commercial analytical software.

A DHS privacy assessment describes the Innovation Lab as an organization that develops and tests analytical capabilities capable of processing raw or unevaluated information and producing results useful to investigators.

RAVEn was not intended to replace ICE’s criminal case management systems. It was designed to perform analytical work that could support investigations conducted through other applications.

An August 2026 DHS inspector general report found that HSI had spent more than $150 million developing RAVEn before beginning to decommission its analytical tools.

Investigators reported crashes, extensive manual searching, inadequate lead generation, and failures in the network analysis the system was designed to perform.

In six of eleven field offices examined, agents and analysts had largely stopped using RAVEn’s analytical tools. HSI estimated that replacing the system with a vendor-built analytical platform would require approximately $39 million.

Yet, the newly released election records show that the Innovation Lab continued performing large-scale data-enrichment work during the same period.

They do not establish whether iLab used surviving RAVEn components, other government-developed software, commercial platforms, or a combination of systems.

Biometric Update previously reported that ICE was simultaneously seeking expanded commercial identity-resolution capabilities through LexisNexis, including batch searches, relationship mapping, and programmatic integration with Palantir and other investigative applications.

Those requirements do not demonstrate that LexisNexis processed the election records. They establish the broader technical capabilities ICE is seeking to make available across its investigative environment.

ELITE becomes a proposed destination

A July 6 HSI report identifies Missouri, Michigan, New Mexico, Connecticut, Georgia, and Kentucky as states whose voter records had been enriched by iLab and were awaiting what the document called “Palantir entry into ELITE.”

Biometric Update reported in January that the application presents targets through a geospatial interface, allowing officers to examine individuals or identify concentrations of potential enforcement subjects within geographic areas.

Selecting an individual can display biographic identifiers, photographs, Alien Registration Numbers, and location information. The system also assigns numerical confidence scores estimating the reliability of potential addresses.

The proposed addition of enriched voter information therefore raises questions about whether data initially acquired for suspected election violations could become available for unrelated immigration enforcement.

The contemplated transfer also raised legal complications.

Following a June federal court injunction restricting implementation of key provisions of President Donald Trump’s election executive order in plaintiff states, HSI identified Michigan and New Mexico as requiring further legal review before their records could enter ELITE.

The documents do not establish that the proposed transfers violated the injunction. They show that legal restrictions became a consideration when moving election information into the enforcement system.

ICE moves to institutionalize voter data collection

Only after HSI had amassed tens of millions of voter records, begun analyzing them, and prepared enriched information for possible entry into Palantir’s ELITE system did ICE move to establish a recurring commercial acquisition service.

On August 25, ICE issued a Request for Information seeking a contractor capable of obtaining voter-registration and available voter-history files nationwide, potentially with annual updates.

The requirements called for chain-of-custody documentation, cryptographic integrity checks, and removal of party-affiliation information unless expressly authorized.

Where states restricted commercial access but permitted law enforcement use, DHS proposed supplying government-interest or need-to-know letters allowing the contractor to obtain records on HIS’s behalf.

An August 31 DHS acquisition forecast classified the requirement as new, estimated its value at $2 million to $5 million, and anticipated an award by the end of September. No resulting award or final solicitation has been publicly identified, leaving the procurement’s status unresolved.

The sequence raises questions about why ICE sought another acquisition mechanism after already collecting enormous quantities of voter data, and what safeguards would govern the accuracy and subsequent use of additional records.

Nevada’s experience underscores those concerns.

DHS initially identified nearly 16,000 potential noncitizens on the state’s voter rolls, later narrowing its findings to 185 high-confidence cases. Nevada officials reported that all 185 individuals were citizens.

The released records do not establish that Nevada’s matching involved iLab, but the episode illustrates the risks of expanding voter-data analysis without reliable identity verification.

Article Topics

DHS | elections | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | identity verification | Palantir | surveillance | U.S. Government | voter registration