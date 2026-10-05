Idemia PS bringing biometric corridor to APAC to relieve airport congestion

Group biometric processing from Idemia Public Security is coming to airports across Asia-Pacific over the next half-year to year.

The PaXpress SmartLane captures and matches the face biometrics of multiple people, not just at once for simultaneous group processing but also on the move to deliver a smoother, faster experience.

Idemia PS is currently running trials of the PaXpress SmartLane ahead of a planned rollout in the region, TTG Asia reports. Idemia Public Security Global Head of Borders & Travel Tim Ferris said on the sideline of Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) Asia 2026 that the extent of infrastructure investment necessary to adopt the technology depends on the scope of the implementation.

Idemia PS rebranded its portfolio of biometrics technologies for travel and tourism last November as its corporate parent prepared the company for a prospective sale. Fellow airports biometrics provider Amadeus has since emerged as the likely buyer of the company at a planned price of 1.2 billion euros (approximately US$1.4 billion).

PaXpress is the line of solutions for enhancing efficiency in traveller processing at airports and border crossings from check-in to boarding for reduced congestion and operating costs.

Travellers use a mobile application with the PaXpress Capture SDK implemented for ID document authentication, face biometrics capture with presentation attack detection (PAD) and identity verification an infographic explains. Once on-site, they can use PaXpress Kiosks running Idemia’s MFACE facial recognition to check in. They walk through the SmartLane control area without stopping for real-time identity verification, and the PaXpress Authorizer takes care of the identity management functions behind the scenes.

The system also detects passengers with concealed faces and routes travellers to exception management with clear, immediate instructions, the company says.

PTE’s Asia debut

The inaugural PTE Asia was held in Singapore September 23 and 24, 2026. A number of presentations focussed on the region’s increasing air travel volume, and the corresponding investment that will be necessary to keep all those people moving.

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East forecasts that $1.3 trillion out of a global total capital investment of $2.4 trillion will have to be spent on airports in the Asia-Pacific region by 2040 to meet passenger demand.

The next PTE Asia will be held November 24 and 25, 2027, as the event returns to Singapore.

Corridors to replace airport bottlenecks

Biometric corridors were identified as “the next step in improving passenger flow and reducing queues at bottlenecks in our airports” by Goode Intelligence earlier this year after a visit to PTE World London, and are a growing trend in the airport biometrics market.

Amadeus rolled out its own biometric Seamless Corridor at Indonesia’s Jakarta and Surabaya airports near the end of last year. The company’s SVP for Border Authorities Jeff Lennon told Biometric Update that collaborations with governments around the world helped bring the technology to production-readiness.

Idemia PS and Amadeus are also two of the five bodies that came together to form the Responsible Biometrics Travel Industry Coalition last week.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | APAC | biometric corridor | biometrics | contactless biometrics | digital travel | facial recognition | Idemia Public Security