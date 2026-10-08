Idemia PS updates popular face biometrics scanner for faster, easier border checks

Idemia Public Security has released the next generation of its popular face biometrics scanner for traveler identification to handle higher volumes with less friction.

The MFACE Gen2 features 3D multi-face tracking, facial recognition and integrated security capabilities to help border agencies, port operators and carriers handle increased traveler volumes, according to the announcement. Faces are automatically detected, tracked and captured as subjects move through the capture area for real-time biometric matching. The result, Idemia says, is a combination of speed, convenience and accessibility, with a non-intrusive user experience for users including families and people with reduced mobility, glasses or face masks.

The devices also include biometric presentation attack detection (PAD), secure web services and encrypted communications.

Open architecture, configurable settings and a compact physical footprint make integration easy, the company says, with minimal impact on operational infrastructure.

Idemia PS Chief Product Officer for Travel and Transport Derek Tan says the MFACE Gen2 provides higher biometric data quality and “a seamless experience for operators and travelers alike.”

The company hopes to build on the success of the previous generation of the scanner. More than 3,000 MFACE units have been deployed at air, land and sea borders around the world.

MFACE is also part of Idemia’s PaXpress SmartLane biometric corridor, which the company is rolling out in the APAC market over the next 6 to 12 months.

“Amid rising traveler volumes, verifying travelers’ identities quickly and accurately without disrupting passenger flows remains a constant operational challenge,” says Idemia Public Security SVP and Global Head of Travel and Transport Tim Ferris. “Today, port operators, border agencies, and transportation operators need solutions that improve operational efficiency without compromising security. MFACE Gen2 was designed to help organizations meet those demands by delivering fast, accurate, and intuitive identity verification that reduces friction for travelers while supporting secure, seamless passenger processing.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | digital travel | face biometrics | Idemia Public Security