Identy impresses as 6 entries added to independent fingerprint biometrics benchmark

Identy.io improved the performance of its fingerprint biometrics with the latest matching algorithm submitted to NIST for the Friction Ridge Image and Features (FRIF) TE E1N.

FRIF TE E1N assesses the biometric matching algorithms that operate at the core of Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABISs). Five other fingerprint biometrics providers have also submitted to FRIF since Innovatrics’ and Thales’ submissions in early June and late May, respectively: Algorithms Inc., Beijing Hisign, Miaxis, Griaule and NEC.

Identy improves by 19%

The latest submission from Identy.io scored a 19 percent lower error rate than its FRIF debut in February.

Among the encouraging results for Identy are a 0.0008 false non-identification rate (FNIR) at a false positive identification rate (FPIR) of 0.0001 or lower for Class C (plain vs roll) comparisons.

Even better, the company’s Identy+0002 algorithm scored 99.99 percent identification accuracy for slap and flat fingerprints against the Class B database of 3 million subjects. Further, Identy’s technology completed searches at that scale in a median time of 2.9 seconds.

“Achieving a nearly perfect score when searching a multi-million-subject gallery demonstrates the accuracy, speed and scale needed in the environments where biometric identification matters most,” says Jesús Aragón, CEO and co-founder of Identy.io. “For national security, border control and law enforcement systems, even small identification errors or delays can have an outsized operational impact. These independent NIST results validate our ability to deliver the performance government agencies need to confidently identify the right person among millions of records.”

NEC, Hisign show strong accuracy

A return submission from United Arab Emirates-based Algorithms Inc. recorded a 0.2449 FNIR at FPIR 0.0001 or lower in the Class C (plain vs roll) comparison.

Hisign has made many submissions to FRIF, with its latest tying NEC’s, as well as previous submissions from Idemia and Neurotechnology, with an FNIR of 0.0002 at Rank 1 in a Class A two finger comparison. NEC also scored an impressive 0.0003 FNIR in the Class C category.

Miaxis scored a 0.2857 in the same Class C comparison, while Griaule had an FNIR of 0.0118.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometric research | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Friction Ridge Image and Features (FRIF) | Identy