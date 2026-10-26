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Idex closes UK biometrics research facility to cut costs

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Idex closes UK biometrics research facility to cut costs
 

Idex Biometrics plans to reduce its operating cost by a net 20 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$2.1 million) a year by shutting down its operations in the UK and bringing its entire team together in one location.

The Farnborough, UK development site operated by Idex will be closed, and all engineering and technology work collocated with the company’s management, product, sales, marketing and operations teams in Oslo, the firm says. The change takes effect in November.

The move comes early in the term of new CEO Kjell-Arne Besseberg, who moved over from the COO role in earlier this year. That change was described by the board as part of a transition out of a period of restructuring, refinancing and product releases.

Idex projects savings from the move are roughly equal to its adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2.

Erstwhile competitor and fellow Norwegian fingerprint biometric provider Next Biometrics serves as a warning for Idex after it filed for bankruptcy weeks ago. Its shares were delisted from the Oslo Bors on Friday, October 23.

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