Idex reports Q3 rebound and largest biometric access card order

A business update from Idex Biometrics points to a revenue rebound in the third quarter alongside growing traction for its biometric access cards.

Idex says its preliminary revenue for Q3 2026 is 6.6 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$690,000), below the NOK 8.5 million ($890,000) forecast last quarter after scheduled deliveries shifted to late October. Revenue is nevertheless nearly four times higher than in Q2.

The company separately announced its largest order to date for Idex Access biometric cards. The order, worth more than $450,000, comes from a channel partner that plans to sell the cards to energy and retail customers in Europe and the APAC region.

Idex says the deal is one of “several” orders for Idex Access. Because they are whole-card sales rather than sensor-only deals, the company says they will generate higher gross margins.

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access control | biometric cards | financial results | Idex Biometrics | stocks