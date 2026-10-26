IMF, World Bank call for coordinated response to financial fraud crisis

A new policy paper focuses on the shift in financial services toward coordinated fraud prevention, detection, response and recovery, in response to both unauthorized fraud and the rising problem of fraudulent transactions that have technically been authorized.

The Bangkok Blueprint for Fraud-Resilient Financial Services is a joint publication from the International Monetary Fund’s legal and monetary and capital markets departments, and the World Bank. It aims to address the central question: what happens when a legitimate, authenticated customer authorizes a fraudulent payment?

“Cyber-enabled fraud spans both unauthorized transactions, where funds move without the customer’s consent, and, increasingly, authorized transactions, where victims are manipulated into initiating transactions themselves,” the paper says. The emergence of AI as a tool for fraud has given new potency to social engineering scams, as deepfakes and synthetic media proliferate.

“In authorized fraud, like authorized push payment and investment fraud, criminals use psychological manipulation and coercion to trick or force victims into initiating and approving transactions themselves. Scammers exploit communication channels, targeting victims through calls, texts, or emails with increasing frequency, and this manipulation is heavily facilitated by digital infrastructure, where numerous cases originate on social media platforms and smishing.”

“Large-scale operations – often linked to transnational organized crime – are now generating losses significant enough to affect households and businesses and potentially undermine trust in the financial system, a foundation for both inclusion and stability,” it says. “As a result, cyber-enabled fraud in financial services has emerged as a systemic policy challenge rather than a series of isolated criminal acts, requiring coordinated action across the financial sector and beyond.”

12 priorities for tackling financial fraud

The Bangkok Blueprint consists of 12 key considerations to address cyber-enabled fraud in financial services, and to “guide national policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, financial infrastructures, and other stakeholders in identifying vulnerabilities and in designing and implementing comprehensive mitigation approaches.”

The so-called KCs come in subcategories. The first, “Establish Strategic and Legal Foundations,” includes two items: establishing a “comprehensive national strategy to address cyber-enabled fraud, grounded in the current and evolving risk environment and backed by high-level ownership, accountability, and a clearly designated lead entity;” and developing “a robust legal, regulatory, and supervisory framework for cyber-enabled fraud that equips authorities with the powers needed to allocate liability, protect financial consumers, share information quickly, and freeze and recover fraud proceeds.”

The second cluster, “Strengthen the Fraud-Mitigation Cycle,” includes four KCs. They include building fraud resilience into the design of digital financial services, implementing “collaborative and adaptive” fraud prevention strategies, a system-wide fraud detection architecture, and strong response and recovery measures.

The next cluster is “Leverage Existing Risk Mitigation and Enforcement Frameworks,” and it includes KCs on strengthening cyber resilience across the digital financial ecosystem, leveraging existing AML and anti-terrorism mechanisms to complement fraud-mitigation measures, and deterring fraud with effective enforcement.

Two KCs make up the cluster, “Expand Domestic and Cross-Border Cooperation and Coordination.” These are promoting domestic collaboration for cyber-enabled fraud mitigation, and ensuring that cross-border cooperation, coordination, and information-sharing arrangements “prevent and mitigate cyber-enabled fraud across jurisdictions.”

The twelfth and final recommendation is its own cluster, “Promote Consumer Protection and Resilience” by strengthening existing financial consumer protection frameworks to ensure they are fit for purpose.

No unguarded gaps, no faking it on transparency

The goal is to imagine an end-to-end fraud prevention model that blows the ends off and instead models fraud as a continuity. Fraud prevention should be considered from conception and design through real-time intelligence and continuous authentication, and loop back on itself like an ouroboros. Existing frameworks can help to plug holes in the continuum, and cross-sector collaboration can distribute the responsibility across more defenses.

The last point is worth emphasizing: organizations will need to work together in new and possibly awkward-at-first ways. “Cross-sector collaboration will need to be expanded beyond traditional boundaries, enabling shared intelligence, aligned responsibilities, and coordinated intervention across public and private stakeholders, including through public-private partnerships on fraud-related controls and information sharing.”

Identity verification providers can take away a few key insights. The first is that fraud is a growing problem for financial services, and a consequent opportunity for authentication platforms, including biometrics, which bring unique security. The second is that no one is interested in further fragmentation: the scale of the problem necessitates a coordinated response that draws on foundations that exist, and expertise from across the ecosystem.

Finally, governance structures must be anchored in a robust legal, regulatory, and supervisory framework. In protecting financial services from fraud, there is no fudging it.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometrics | continuous authentication | fraud prevention | International Monetary Fund (IMF) | World Bank