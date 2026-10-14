Incode’s new network for anonymized fraud signals boosts detection by 53%

Incode is introducing a fraud intelligence-sharing capability based on privacy-preserving data analysis to help its customers identify possible fraud incidents while speeding up legitimate transactions.

The new TrustGraph is a network of banks, fintechs and other institutions to share fraud and trust signals without exchanging the underlying personal data. Early access program participants in the TrustGraph network were able to identify up to 53 percent more fraud cases than with the fraud detection models they already had in place, across 12.2 million verified sessions.

Incode Founder and CEO Ricardo Amper tells Biometric Update in an email interview that the technology can recognize repeat activity even when the associated names, documents or devices change.

“For example, if an individual has been associated with fraud at one participating institution and subsequently appears at another under a different identity, TrustGraph can surface that connection through an explainable risk signal,” Amper explains. “The second institution gains visibility into a previously identified fraud association that it could not have detected using its own records alone, without accessing the other institution’s customer records.”

How TrustGraph works

TrustGraph de-identifies signals and searches the network for cryptographic matches of fraud and trust signals using secure multi-party computation (SMPC). This allows comparison without making the data accessible to other institutions or Incode. Institutions participating in the network, including competitors, can therefore share signals without exchanging customer data or otherwise risking falling afoul of privacy regulations.

TrustGraph utilizes the Fully Anonymous Identity Resolution (FAIR) technology developed by Identiq through more than a decade of research and more than $50 million in investment into cryptographic peer-to-peer identity validation. Incode acquired Identiq in June with explicit intentions to build the privacy-preserving fraud signals-sharing network.

“Following the acquisition, Incode brought its biometric identity verification capabilities to this foundation, developing algorithms and deploying systems to connect network intelligence with verified identities,” Amper says.

Organizations with TrustGraph implemented get “explainable risk or trust signals with reason codes, rather than a numerical confidence score,” Amper says. “Examples include suspected repeat fraud, unusual activity, and patterns associated with fraud rings.”

They feed this information into their decisioning processes to approve, deny or manually investigate the application or transaction, or request additional verification, he says.

Incode forecasts that by the end of this year, 61 percent of fraud attempts will be powered by AI. Amper discussed the role of AI agents in making fraud both automated and more convincing in the wake of Incode’s agentic fraud report in August.

“How do you expect every single business to keep up with deepfakes, synthetic identities, and romance scams on its own? It is impossible. That is why we chose Incode, which has the strongest solution in the market today,” says Navjeet Grewal, managing director for verification and digital credentials at Canadian payment network Interac. Grewal emphasized the value of organizations being able to identify fraud attacks that are still novel to them by learning from the experiences of others.

Incode provides biometric identity verification capabilities to Interac, which has an exclusive license to use the company’s document verification technology in Canada.

TrustGraph is now available for organizations to run alongside their existing identity verification, onboarding and authentication processes.

Article Topics

AI fraud | data privacy | fraud prevention | Identiq | Incode | multi-party computation | onboarding