India is defining ‘DPI 2.0’ as it shifts beyond identity and payments

India’s emerging “DPI 2.0” model is putting greater emphasis on user control over data, interoperability and AI-powered services in local languages, according to an executive helping build one of the country’s major digital public infrastructure systems.

India has built its digital public infrastructure around shared resources and open standards, beginning with Aadhaar digital identity and expanding through systems including UPI payments, DigiLocker and Direct Benefit Transfer. Its focus is now moving beyond identity and payments toward sector-specific infrastructure, AI and multilingual services.

That shift was highlighted at the recent India DPI Summit as the country increasingly promotes its approach internationally.

Defining DPI 2.0

The introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in 2016 further augmented this infrastructure by enabling instant, low-cost transactions across many banks and apps. Together with DigiLocker for document verification, these modules shaped what is now referred to as DPI, a term that gained international recognition during India’s G20 presidency in 2023.

The G20 Presidency enabled a consensus on a common definition of DPI and established a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR).

“DPI 1.0 laid the foundation: identity through Aadhaar, payments through UPI, documents through DigiLocker, and direct benefit transfers. The second, DPI 2.0, applies the same philosophy of public rails and open standards to whole sectors. Account Aggregator enables consent-based sharing of financial data. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) opens up e-commerce to sellers and buyers of every size. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), with its ABHA health ID, connects the health system, and AgriStack is doing the same for agriculture,” T. Koshy, founding MD and CEO of ONDC, advisor for the Advisory Council of Indonesia Open Network and director of Perfios Account Aggregation Services, told Biometric Update.

He said that DPI 1.0 established the core elements: identity, payments, document management, and direct benefits, while DPI 2.0 expands this model to eight sectors, noting that “This phase emphasizes user control over data, interoperability, and the integration of AI to enhance services in local languages.”

Koshy says the priorities for the second phase follow from that experience, including giving individuals greater control over who sees their data, in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. “Interoperability must be actively protected. DPI is also converging with the IndiaAI Mission, so that public data and compute can support services in Indian languages and by voice, at population scale. The sectoral agenda covers credit for small businesses, farmer productivity, education and decentralized energy.”

Trust and inclusion

Trust and inclusion matter as much as reach. DPI has had failures, notably authentication errors that cut people off from benefits, and the current emphasis on cybersecurity, algorithmic accountability, assisted and offline channels, and digital literacy comes from those lessons, Koshy said, noting that having shown that the model works at home, India now acts as an advocate and knowledge partner to other countries.

“Its aim is not to sell proprietary systems, collect licence fees or establish dominance. Proprietary platforms often create lock-in; open protocols are designed to avoid it. India shares open protocols and its experience, and each country builds its own ecosystem suited to its context and laws.”

Indonesia Open Network (ION) is a case in point. Launched in July 2026 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto, it runs on the same open Beckn protocol as ONDC but is built for Indonesian needs and context, Koshy said.

The State of DPI India report highlights that DPI maturity is an evolutionary process rather than a binary outcome, with different stages of implementation across five sectors, with financial services among the most advanced. It assesses DPI across measures including technological deployment, institutional adoption, ecosystem participation, user trust, and innovation surrounding shared digital infrastructure.

Cross-ecosystem coordination

The report identifies cross-ecosystem synchronization as critical to increasing DPI’s value, arguing that common standards, trusted data exchanges, shared registries and effective governance are needed to enable interaction among governments, businesses and citizens. It treats DPI as an institutional innovation in which technology provides the foundation, but success depends on the standards, incentives and governance that allow participants to cooperate.

It discusses the potential of emerging technologies, mainly artificial intelligence (AI), to augment DPI by adding an intelligence layer that helps decision-making and personalized services.

However, it cautions that the integration of AI must be accompanied by robust governance mechanisms to ensure privacy, accountability, transparency, and interoperability.

The report envisions a shift from DPI 2.0 to DPI 3.0, where digital institutions enable intelligent coordination across various sectors, boosting the overall citizen experience in public services.

Governance tensions

Critics point to a disconnect between India’s high-profile promotion of DPI abroad and the absence of a clear domestic legal definition of what constitutes a DPI system.

While India promotes India Stack systems such as Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker as part of its international digital diplomacy, critics note that no domestic decree or act of Parliament clearly defines DPI as a category. They argue that this leaves population-scale systems performing functions that affect access to welfare, identity verification and financial services without legal obligations or safeguards designed specifically for DPI operators.

There is significant debate about the governance of digital systems under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. This act interprets data ecosystems primarily from the standpoint of individual companies and data fiduciaries.

Critics argue that population-scale DPI operates more like an interconnected system than a collection of isolated corporate entities. They say that individual consent is often not truly voluntary, particularly when accessing critical services needs interaction with a DPI.

Those concerns put governance alongside interoperability, AI and user control as one of the defining issues for India’s next phase of DPI.

Article Topics

digital inclusion | digital public infrastructure | digital trust | identity governance | India | India Stack