India’s farmer ID scheme reaches 110M ahead of schedule

India has created more than 110 million farmer IDs five months ahead of its March 2027 target. The initiative is part of the Indian government’s Digital Agriculture Mission, which aims to provide farmers with a unique digital identity linked to agricultural services and benefits.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the target was reached on 23 October 2026 through coordination between national and state authorities. The scheme crossed 100 million in August.

The farmer ID system is designed to streamline access to government schemes, agricultural loans, crop insurance and disaster relief by reducing paperwork and eliminating repeated identity verification.

Authorities say the verified digital identity will enable benefits to be delivered more directly and transparently to eligible farmers. The program also aims to support the creation of a national registry of verified farmers, helping to reduce duplication and fraud while improving policy implementation and monitoring.

More than 60 million farmers have already received benefits through services linked to the farmer ID system, according to government figures. Officials said digital identities will also simplify processes related to agricultural credit, compensation for crop losses, disaster assistance and crop procurement under minimum support price programs.

States and territories are additionally working to include tenant farmers and cultivators in the registry. The rollout reflects India’s broader use of digital identity infrastructure to modernize public service delivery. India’s emerging DPI 2.0 model is putting greater emphasis on user control over data, interoperability and AI-powered services in local languages.

Under the Digital Agriculture Mission, farmer IDs are becoming a core component of a wider digital public infrastructure designed to support governance, financial inclusion and agricultural development.

Article Topics

AgriStack | digital ID | farmer ID | identity verification | India