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Indonesia seeks facial liveness technology for national digital ID

World Bank-backed market consultation seeks passive liveness detection and anti-spoofing for remote IKD enrollment
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Indonesia seeks facial liveness technology for national digital ID
 

Indonesia is seeking to strengthen the security of its digital ID ecosystem with a market consultation focused on biometric liveness detection for remote enrollment. An Early Market Engagement (EME) has been opened ahead of procurement for the country’s IKD digital identity application.

The Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Ditjen Dukcapil) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, supported by the World Bank, is responsible for the project.

The project is intended to enable secure remote onboarding by integrating passive, low-friction facial liveness with Level 2 PAD assurance and protection against both presentation and injection attacks. The goal is to confirm genuine presence and guard against spoofing techniques such as photos, video replays, masks, deepfakes and other manipulated media.

Dukcapil is inviting technology providers specializing in liveness detection, biometric verification, anti‑spoofing and presentation attack detection solutions to contribute technical and market input. The World Bank says providers must register and express interest by October 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Jakarta time (UTC+7).

Areas of focus include accuracy across demographic groups and mobile device compatibility. The technology should also be scalable for high-volume use, with safeguards for privacy and data protection. Providers are also expected to advise on deployment, testing, licensing and lifecycle support.

Feedback gathered will inform the design and procurement strategy for a solution intended to make Indonesia’s digital ID more secure, accessible and resilient against evolving fraud threats.

Last month, Dukcapil launched an EME for the procurement of a next-generation Automated Biometric Identification System. It is looking for large-scale multimodal biometric deduplication, high-speed matching and long-term data integrity. The project is part of Indonesia’s $250 million ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation project.

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