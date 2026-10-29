Indonesia tenders 4PB of storage for national biometric ID infrastructure

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Ditjen Dukcapil), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a tender for 4 petabytes (PB) of storage. The storage is intended to support real-time replication of the country’s population and biometric identification data as Dukcapil develops an active-active data center architecture intended to improve service continuity during outages.

The ⁠tender announcement, published October 28, 2026, and titled Procurement of Storage for DC Co-Location, calls for two 2PB storage units at Dukcapil’s secondary co-location data center in Central Jakarta. One unit will serve as primary storage and the other as backup. The contract covers installation, configuration, maintenance, technical support and knowledge transfer. Bids are due December 10, and the winning supplier will have five months to implement the contract.

The planned architecture is intended to allow Dukcapil’s main data center and co-location facility to operate simultaneously, improving redundancy and recovery capabilities. The tender specifies replication of Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and Population Administration Information System (SIAK) data between the facilities.

The tender will be conducted through international competitive procurement under World Bank rules, with technical and other non-price criteria accounting for 60 percent of bid evaluations and cost making up the remaining 40 percent.

Lessons from the 2024 ransomware attack

Indonesia’s investment in infrastructure resilience comes against the backdrop of a June 2024 ransomware attack on the country’s Temporary National Data Center (PDNS 2) in Surabaya.

The attack disrupted immigration processing, airport operations and services at more than 230 government agencies. According to ⁠Reuters, Indonesia’s cybersecurity agency reported that 98 percent of the government data stored at one of the compromised centers had not been backed up, prompting then-President Joko Widodo to order an audit of government data centers.

The attack affected a separate government facility, but demonstrated how quickly essential services can be disrupted without adequate backup and recovery capabilities. National identity systems face similar risks. As e-KYC adoption grows, an outage could affect not only government services but also private-sector organizations that rely on population records for identity verification.

Storage demand in a national ABIS is driven by more than enrollment numbers. Depending on the modalities supported and data retention policies, an ABIS may store facial, fingerprint and iris images alongside their corresponding biometric templates. Requirements grow with the number and quality of samples retained, while replication, backups and disaster recovery provisions further increase storage needs.

The tender also requires the supplier to carry out installation and migration without interrupting biometric, data warehouse and digital identity services. The supplier must resolve, at its own expense, any system malfunction caused by the work.

Building local capability

The tender places considerable emphasis on local technical support. Suppliers must provide certified engineers in Indonesia with round-the-clock on-site or on-call availability, while those with a service depot in the installation city, an established technical escalation network and spare parts held within the country are favored.

The winning supplier must also conduct a three-day, in-person knowledge-transfer program for at least 30 Dukcapil personnel, along with certified security training for 15 participants. Government staff will participate in factory acceptance testing, while Dukcapil’s technical team must be involved in troubleshooting and problem resolution as part of ongoing knowledge and technology transfer.

The tender does not explicitly invoke technological sovereignty, but its requirements for local support and knowledge transfer reflect an important element of it: developing the domestic capabilities needed to operate, maintain and secure critical identity infrastructure.

Keeping control of the data

The data protection provisions reinforce the emphasis on operational control. Defective storage drives must remain Dukcapil property and cannot be removed from the data center. The storage infrastructure must also support encryption, access controls, audit logging and secure data sanitization.

These requirements come amid Indonesia’s evolving personal data protection framework. The country’s Personal Data Protection Law, enacted in October 2022, completed its two-year transition period in October 2024. Government Regulation No. 33 of 2026, issued in July, introduces additional provisions concerning personal data processing, security, supervision and enforcement, with an effective date of January 16, 2027.

Against this regulatory backdrop, the tender’s security requirements highlight the importance of protecting sensitive population and biometric information throughout its lifecycle. The requirement to retain defective storage drives within Dukcapil’s data center is particularly relevant to maintaining physical control over sensitive data, although the tender does not establish broader data-localization requirements.

Racing the project clock

The procurement is funded under Indonesia’s $250 million World Bank-backed ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation project, approved in May 2023. A World Bank procurement notice estimates the co-location storage contract at $16.9 million and identifies a separate planned $40 million acquisition of a new Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The World Bank also confirmed early market engagement for the new ABIS, covering multimodal biometric deduplication, high-performance identification and verification, and integration with SIAK, digital identity and e-KYC platforms.

Dukcapil is also seeking facial liveness technology for its IKD digital identity application. An early market engagement exercise launched in October focuses on passive facial liveness detection, with protection against presentation and injection attacks to support secure remote enrollment.

The World Bank project also supports improvements to civil registration and population administration, adoption of e-KYC and digital identity across public and private institutions, and institutional and regulatory capacity building.

The timing is tight. Although tender documents describe the active-active architecture as a fiscal 2026 plan, the procurement schedule places technical evaluation in January 2027, financial evaluation in February and the end of the standstill period on March 5. With up to five months allowed for implementation after the contract takes effect, the new storage infrastructure may not become operational until well into 2027, ahead of the World Bank project’s scheduled December 31, 2027 closing date.

The more of Indonesia’s public and private services that run on Dukcapil’s identity platform, the more their availability will depend on its storage, not just its algorithms.

Article Topics

ABIS - Automated Biometric Identification System | data protection | data storage | Dukcapil | identity infrastructure | Indonesia | tender | World Bank