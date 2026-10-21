Indonesian researchers propose multi-biometric digital ID framework for ASEAN

As ASEAN moves toward interoperable digital identity through verifiable credentials, Indonesian researchers have proposed an alternative approach combining fingerprint and eye biometrics, national identity records and DNA-derived cryptographic material.

Called IDChat, the framework aims to support passwordless authentication in environments with limited connectivity. Developed by researchers from Universitas Nasional and Bina Nusantara University, it is intended as an alternative to SMS-based one-time passwords that could be adapted to different national identity systems.

IDChat combines a user’s national identity number (NIK), fingerprint and proposed retinal biometric data with what researchers describe as a Digital Genetic Signature, or DGS. The DGS uses DNA-derived information as a source of cryptographic entropy during enrolment, rather than for ongoing biological verification. According to the researchers, raw biometric and genetic data would not be stored within the authentication token itself.

The researchers did not test the genetic component using actual DNA samples. Instead, they generated 100 synthetic DNA hash vectors to simulate the contribution of genetic information to the authentication token.

The system aims to support passwordless authentication using encrypted biometric templates and homomorphic cryptography. Unlike many authentication platforms that rely on continuous internet or mobile network connectivity, IDChat is designed to operate through local Wi-Fi networks and offline verification mechanisms. This would allow for authentication in environments with limited telecom infrastructure.

In experimental testing using 400 fingerprint samples, 300 iris samples and 100 synthetic DNA hash vectors, the researchers report an authentication accuracy rate of 99.1 percent, a false acceptance rate of 0.008 percent and average authentication latency of 1.9 seconds. The validation used OpenCV-based biometric processing and the BFV homomorphic encryption scheme.

The authors position IDChat as a potentially scalable framework that could be integrated with existing national identity systems beyond Indonesia. While the model uses Indonesia’s NIK identifier, they argue that it could be adapted to other government identity schemes, including India’s Aadhaar, the Philippines’ PhilSys and Malaysia’s MyKad programmes.

The researchers describe IDChat as a model for building secure and inclusive digital identity systems in high-population and low-resource environments, with a focus on reducing infrastructure dependence while maintaining strong authentication standards. But moving from controlled testing environments to national-scale deployment would be the greatest challenge. The paper can be read in full here.

Article Topics

ASEAN | digital identity | homomorphic encryption | IDChat | multimodal biometrics | national ID