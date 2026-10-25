Innov8tif adds MyDigital ID verification to EMAS eKYC platform

Malaysian identity verification provider Innov8tif Solutions has integrated the country’s MyDigital ID platform into its EMAS eKYC system. Announced on October 23, the integration adds a national identity check to the document authentication and facial biometric verification enterprises already use for remote customer onboarding.

“As digital identity fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, businesses need stronger and more reliable ways to verify customer identities,” said Laurence Liong, chief commercial officer at Innov8tif. “Our integration with MyDigital ID represents an important step in strengthening Malaysia’s digital identity ecosystem by combining national identity infrastructure with advanced eKYC technology.”

Why fraud is pushing a national ID layer into eKYC

Malaysia lost RM54.02 billion (US$12.8 billion) to scams in 2024, roughly 3 percent of GDP, according to a Penang Institute policy paper citing the State of Scam Report 2024. Seventy percent of victims never reported the scam. Identity theft was the second most common scam type at 21 percent, behind investment scams.

AI is making the problem worse. Deepfake video and voice imitation scams are rising, and a quarter of Malaysians surveyed were unsure whether AI had played a role in the scams they encountered. Innov8tif says that as the digital economy expands, misuse of AI, stolen personal data and new impersonation techniques are making identity fraud harder to stop.

The company argues that these threats call for multi-layered verification. It positions the MyDigital ID check as an extra layer of assurance to help enterprises strengthen customer verification, reduce fraud risk and improve customer due diligence (CDD) during remote onboarding.

Why Innov8tif turned to MyDigital ID

MyDigital ID serves 14.5 million users through 204 integrations and has recorded more than 90 million logins since August 2025, according to MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim. That scale gives Innov8tif a ready base of verifiable citizens. Nik Hisham said the platform’s existing reach now allows it to expand into private-sector and commercial use.

Government services account for much of that reach. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said MyDigital ID is integrated with 114 federal online services, including MyJPJ, MyPTPTN, SPA9 and MyBayar PDRM. Another 19 state applications are connected, with 28 more in development. Cross-border pilots with the Philippines point to a regional role as well.

The platform also adds a check Innov8tif cannot perform alone: verification against official government records. EMAS eKYC can confirm that a document is genuine and that the selfie matches it. MyDigital ID adds verification against National Registration Department (NRD) records, providing another layer of assurance against synthetic identities and forged documents.

“Think of us as the rail tracks that provide the underlying infrastructure for businesses to build and deliver their digital services securely and confidently,” Nik Hisham said. He called the Innov8tif collaboration a practical example of that model. “This is how we envision Malaysia’s digital ecosystem evolving; with trusted national infrastructure enabling, strengthening digital security, and building greater confidence in digital services.”

Privacy is the final draw for Innov8tif’s banking and telecom customers. MyDigital ID says it does not store personal data. NACSA chief executive Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin has said it keeps neither physical ID copies nor biometrics such as fingerprints and facial images. According to MyDigital ID officials, the platform does not retain biometric data, allowing enterprises to add a government-backed identity check without storing that information within the national ID platform.

What the integration delivers for consumers and its enterprise customers

For consumers, the integration promises faster eKYC with less friction. According to Innov8tif, it supports MyKad holders aged 12 and older, including holders of the New Generation MyKad. Customers can complete verification without installing the MyDigital ID mobile app, removing a potential barrier to the streamlined onboarding banks and telcos want.

For enterprises, Innov8tif says the combined solution strengthens defenses against AI-generated deepfakes, virtual camera injection attacks, synthetic identities and presentation spoofing. Regulated businesses, including financial institutions, telecom providers and fintechs, can use the added layer to tighten verification, support AML compliance and reduce fraudulent account creation. Liong said the goal is to help enterprises improve fraud prevention, streamline onboarding and build greater trust in digital transactions.

Innov8tif is inviting organizations in banking, fintech, insurance, telecommunications and other digital sectors to explore the integration. Enterprise demonstrations are available through its website.

Growing reach, growing scrutiny

MyDigital ID is moving from a voluntary credential toward everyday infrastructure, and that shift has drawn scrutiny. Biometric Update reported in September that MyDigital ID became the single sign-on for the MyJPJ app on May 1, and that ongoing technical problems drew public criticism and raised trust concerns. New MCMC prepaid SIM registration rules also include MyDigital ID among their identity checks, even though the NACSA chief argued in 2025 that adoption must stay voluntary. Each private-sector integration, including this one, makes the credential harder to do without in practice, even where it is not formally required.

Governance has also come under question. In February, the Auditor-General’s report found that RM28.13 million of the RM80 million allocated to the project was spent without approval from the designated committees. It also found that RM14.09 million meant for development went to resource costs, medical facilities and office equipment instead.

For relying parties, that context matters. A national identity check in an eKYC flow is only as strong as the availability and integrity of the system behind it. Enterprises adopting the integration will want clarity on fallback options when MyDigital ID is unavailable and on how verification results are logged for audit.

Innov8tif’s regional business

Innov8tif calls itself Southeast Asia’s leading digital identity assurance provider. It serves telecom operators, banks, government entities and enterprises across the region with eKYC, document verification, facial recognition and fraud detection. It holds a U.S. patent for smartphone-based hologram verification and a Malaysian patent for detecting fake and tampered MyKad documents. It is also one of only three Malaysian companies, alongside Wise AI and Touch ‘n Go, to submit to NIST’s 1:1 face verification benchmark, with two submissions since December 2024. In July, it became the only Malaysian company in NIST’s 1:N identification category.

The company has changed hands three times in two years. Hong Seng and then Revenue Group each took 51 percent stakes in 2023. In November 2024, government ID supplier Datasonic Group agreed to buy 51 percent for RM40 million (about US$9.1 million). Part of that price is tied to Innov8tif hitting profit targets of RM2.5 million in fiscal 2025 and RM3 million in 2026.

Article Topics

fraud prevention | identity verification | Innov8tif | KYC | Malaysia | MyDigital ID | selfie biometrics | synthetic identity fraud