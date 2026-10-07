Innovatrics’ identity verification enables 24/7 shopping in unstaffed stores in Slovakia

Craving a giant slushie at 3 a.m.? If you’re in Slovakia, Innovatrics and COOP Jednota Slovensko have you covered.

The Bratislava-based biometrics firm has published a case study of its deployment for COOP Jednota Slovensko, Slovakia’s largest domestic retail network, which operates unstaffed stores that are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week using biometric identity verification.

In searching for a biometrics partner for its access control system, COOP Jednota Slovensko prioritized ease of integration into its existing system, and how little friction it would add for the shopper.

“Most customers would register only once, often standing right outside a locked store the first time they wanted to shop after hours,” Innovatrics says. “Every extra step or second in that moment was a reason to walk away, so speed and simplicity became as much a requirement as accuracy.”

Innovatrics’ identity verification technology supports a one-time check within COOP Jednota Slovensko’s mobile app, using an ID document and a selfie. Liveness detection ensures a real person is present.

“From there,” Innovatrics says, “entry is granted through a QR code the customer generates in the app, backed by that initial face-to-ID match. The customer’s verified identity becomes the digital key that opens the door.”

The verification also supports age verification, allowing automated self-checkout sales of alcohol.

Because Innovatrics’ system operates as a cloud service, implementation required no new infrastructure or investment, and stores were able to get it up and running quickly. Michal Švrček, director of IT and services for COOP Jednota Slovensko, says that “thanks to excellent support and clear documentation, we were able to deploy and test the Innovatrics solution within a matter of days. Its greatest advantage is its simplicity and speed, allowing the entire identity verification and customer registration process in the app to be completed in just a few minutes.”

Since launch, more than 57,000 customers of COOP Jednota have used the app to verify their identity and legal age with IDV. The model is now live in 40 stores, and one-time verification allows customers 24-hour access to all of them.

Article Topics

age verification | face biometrics | identity verification | Innovatrics | QR code | retail biometrics | selfie biometrics