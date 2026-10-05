Input wanted on draft standard update for operational biometric systems testing

The functional requirements of operational biometric systems are evolving fast, but the standard that tests of those systems are based on dates from the era when convolutional neural networks were reframing what it was possible for those systems to do.

An update of the ISO/IEC 19795-6 standard is not just in order, but on the way. A new working draft of the standard for “Information technology – Biometric performance testing and reporting” has been released by JTC 1/SC 37.

SAIC Scientist Director and MdTF Researcher Yevgeniy Sirotin, who is also vice chair of the AI Subcommittee at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, invited contributions from professionals who have experience with operational biometric systems in a LinkedIn post.

The standard provides guidance on operational testing for biometrics, including performance metrics, the data that can be retained for performance monitoring and requirements for test methodology, data recording and results reporting. The current version was published in 2012 and last confirmed in 2024.

A shared language for operational biometric systems testing

The new version expands the standard’s scope to include vulnerability testing, and reframes the subject as “testing of operational systems” instead of “operational testing.”

Vulnerabilities addressed include biometric presentation attack detection (PAD), morph attack detection (MAD) and deepfake attack detection.

Working draft 3, seen by Biometric Update, shows work progressing on clarifying the terminology around testing. The editor has replaced “System identification rate” with “system acceptance rate” and “system rejection rate,” and added new terms “biometric attack sample” and “biometric bona-fide sample.”

The WG seeks expert community feedback on whether false acceptance rate (FAR) and false reject rate (FRR) are the best performance metrics to use, and sets requirements for the metrics to use whether ground truth can be established or not, and what should go into those metrics.

The editor would like the expert community to help clarify what constitutes “business rules,” which could end up being replaced by a term like “system policy.”

The latest draft also adds guidance on data protection requirements for operational evaluations, appropriate treatment of test size and repeated transactions and introduces the term “tester biometric review,” but still needs guidance on how to perform such a review.

“We need clear language regarding how to test operational biometric systems when perfect ground truth is not known,” says Sirotin on LinkedIn.

BixeLab published a white paper earlier this year that discusses ISO/IEC 19795-6 in the context of how to understand the relation between testing and real-world results.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | ISO standards | ISO/IEC 19795-6