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Intellicheck brings ID verification to auto dealers through Agility Credit

Integration adds document authentication and fraud checks before dealerships pull customer credit reports
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Intellicheck brings ID verification to auto dealers through Agility Credit
 

Intellicheck has partnered with automotive credit bureau reseller Agility Credit to deliver multi-layered identity verification and fraud prevention directly to car dealership point-of-sale workflows.

Intellicheck’s physical and digital identity authentication technology is integrated into Agility Credit’s centralized platform, to help stop identity theft, synthetic identity fraud and credit-washing schemes before a credit file is ever pulled, according to the companies.

“By combining our verification technology with Agility Credit’s credit, and compliance capabilities, we are helping automobile dealerships identify warning signs earlier in the process, thereby significantly reducing risk for dealers, lenders and consumers,” says Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck.

The new integration means Intellicheck provides an upfront verification layer that authenticates the customer’s government-issued identity document before dealers access credit bureau data.

Agility Credit then stacks real-time credit data, device intelligence, and automated red-flag compliance workflows on top of that initial check.

This multi-stage defense allows automotive dealers to evaluate risk continuously throughout the transaction rather than relying on a single visual check or isolated credit query.

“Fraud at the dealership has changed. Bad actors now walk in with stolen identities and fake IDs good enough to fool the human eye,” says Darrel Schulte, cofounder and CEO of Agility Credit.

“We are proud to partner with Intellicheck, whose ID verification is the industry benchmark, adding a critical layer to how Agility Credit protects dealers from fraud.”

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