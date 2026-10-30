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Intellicheck brings ID verification to freight docks through Dock Optimizer

Driver's license barcode checks become part of cargo pickup workflows as logistics operators confront identity fraud and freight theft
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Intellicheck brings ID verification to freight docks through Dock Optimizer
 

Freight operators using Dock Optimizer can authenticate driver’s licenses during cargo pickups through a new integration with identity verification provider Intellicheck.

Developed by Conmitto, Dock Optimizer connects verification results to driver, carrier, and freight appointment records to provide an additional check before releasing cargo.

During self-check-in, drivers scan a QR code with their smartphones, followed by the barcode on the back of their driver’s licenses. Intellicheck analyzes security data embedded in the barcode to assess the document’s authenticity.

The integration also supports checks at facility gates and through Dock Optimizer’s Door Manager interface. The process does not include facial biometric matching to confirm that the document belongs to the person presenting it.

Shippers can use their own ID verification requirements for appointments at third-party facilities using Dock Optimizer, if the checks are processed through their Intellicheck accounts.

Verification results, license details, and timestamps are stored with appointment records for three years to support chain-of-custody documentation, security investigations, and compliance reviews.

“Shippers set the standard for their freight, and now that standard follows the load to every partner dock that runs Dock Optimizer,” says Akash Agarwal, CEO of Conmitto.

The integration addresses fictitious freight pickups, in which criminals impersonate legitimate carriers or use fraudulent shipment information to collect cargo from warehouses.

According to Verisk CargoNet, 158 fictitious pickup incidents were recorded across the United States and Canada in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 165 a year earlier. The firm recorded 677 supply chain theft incidents overall, with estimated cargo losses more than doubling to $304.6 million despite fewer incidents.

Identity fraud is another concern for logistics operators. IDScan recently found that suspected fraudulent identity verification attempts in the cargo and logistics industry increased from 0.53 percent in 2023 to 2.15 percent in 2025.

Intellicheck has been expanding its document authentication technology. Earlier this year, the company introduced a standalone desktop application for in-person ID checks. Intellicheck also integrated the technology into an automobile dealership workflow.

Other identity verification providers are also addressing freight security. In an earlier interview with Biometric Update, Trustd CEO Lyall Cresswell discussed the need to verify drivers and businesses, as well as to authorize specific freight movements.

The distinction matters in freight security, where authenticating a driver’s license is only one part of establishing whether the person presenting it is authorized to collect a particular shipment.

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