FB pixel

Intercede brings passkeys to Windows, applications and VPNs

Platform extends passkey sign-in across Windows, enterprise applications and VPNs, with support for on-premises and cloud deployments
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Intercede brings passkeys to Windows, applications and VPNs
 

Intercede has introduced MyID Authenticate 2026.1 as a standalone platform for using passkeys across enterprise systems.

The software can issue passkeys and validate them during authentication. It supports FIDO2 hardware security keys as well as device-bound and synced passkeys.

MyID Authenticate brings passkey sign-in to Windows 10 and 11, where users can access a workstation even when it cannot reach the authentication server.

The same authentication service can be connected to web, cloud, and on-premises applications through SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect.

RADIUS provides access to compatible VPNs and network equipment.

Organizations can run the platform on their own servers, in a public or private cloud, or through a hybrid deployment.

Intercede already offered many of these functions through MyID MFA. MyID MFA 5.0 was introduced in 2024 as a passkey issuer and FIDO authentication server.

The main change is the architecture, where MyID Authenticate does not require a particular directory, stores user information in its own database, and can be deployed across on-premises and cloud environments.

Intercede provides a migration tool for MyID MFA customers.

Biometrics can be used to authorize a passkey without becoming part of the server-side authentication system.

For example, a fingerprint or facial check may unlock a passkey. The comparison takes place within the device, which sends MyID Authenticate a cryptographic assertion.

MyID Authenticate also supports mobile push authentication with biometrics, as well as TOTP, one-time codes, and hardware tokens.

The company describes MyID Authenticate as crypto-agile and designed to support post-quantum cryptography.

But the company does not identify a post-quantum algorithm protecting passkeys issued or authenticated through the platform.

Intercede and Swissbit are separately developing a post-quantum FIDO2 offering.

The company says an unnamed European public-sector digital services organization is its lead customer.

The company also reports signing a new customer in Germany for a combined deployment of MyID Authenticate and its MyID CMS credential-management system.

MyID Authenticate is available now.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Brivas sues Match Group, alleging use of FaceTec liveness detection infringes 8 patents

Nevada-based Brivas has filed a claim of patent infringement against Match Group, alleging the dating app maker used its proprietary…

 

ICE seeks voice biometrics to identify detainees, outside callers in AI surveillance system

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking technology to turn recorded detainee calls and live surveillance video into a…

 

ICE contract reveals AI social media monitoring capabilities, raises surveillance questions

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has disclosed detailed requirements for an AI-powered social media monitoring system that can analyze…

 

Land crossings remain the missing link in US biometric border system

Twenty-five years after 9/11, the U.S. biometric border is still a work in progress. While biometrics have become routine at…

 

Digital public infrastructure reshaping state-citizen relations in Africa, report warns

A new report from CIPESA (Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa) finds that the expansion of…

 

UK sets rules for live facial recognition in immigration enforcement

The UK has published updated guidance governing Immigration Enforcement’s use of live facial recognition to locate people of immigration law…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events