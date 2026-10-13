Intercede brings passkeys to Windows, applications and VPNs

Intercede has introduced MyID Authenticate 2026.1 as a standalone platform for using passkeys across enterprise systems.

The software can issue passkeys and validate them during authentication. It supports FIDO2 hardware security keys as well as device-bound and synced passkeys.

MyID Authenticate brings passkey sign-in to Windows 10 and 11, where users can access a workstation even when it cannot reach the authentication server.

The same authentication service can be connected to web, cloud, and on-premises applications through SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect.

RADIUS provides access to compatible VPNs and network equipment.

Organizations can run the platform on their own servers, in a public or private cloud, or through a hybrid deployment.

Intercede already offered many of these functions through MyID MFA. MyID MFA 5.0 was introduced in 2024 as a passkey issuer and FIDO authentication server.

The main change is the architecture, where MyID Authenticate does not require a particular directory, stores user information in its own database, and can be deployed across on-premises and cloud environments.

Intercede provides a migration tool for MyID MFA customers.

Biometrics can be used to authorize a passkey without becoming part of the server-side authentication system.

For example, a fingerprint or facial check may unlock a passkey. The comparison takes place within the device, which sends MyID Authenticate a cryptographic assertion.

MyID Authenticate also supports mobile push authentication with biometrics, as well as TOTP, one-time codes, and hardware tokens.

The company describes MyID Authenticate as crypto-agile and designed to support post-quantum cryptography.

But the company does not identify a post-quantum algorithm protecting passkeys issued or authenticated through the platform.

Intercede and Swissbit are separately developing a post-quantum FIDO2 offering.

The company says an unnamed European public-sector digital services organization is its lead customer.

The company also reports signing a new customer in Germany for a combined deployment of MyID Authenticate and its MyID CMS credential-management system.

MyID Authenticate is available now.

Article Topics

Intercede | multifactor authentication | passkeys | passwordless authentication | Windows