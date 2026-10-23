iProov brings liveness proof to AI agent authorization with HAPS implementation

Enterprises deploying AI agents are struggling to maintain trust and oversight of them, even in some high-risk scenarios. To help them regain human control, iProov has launched a biometric human authorization service based on the Human Approval and Presence Specification (HAPS).

The company unveiled the open-source HAPS protocol in September to connect proof of humanity with auditable proof of authorization for a specific action. Proof of humanity is supplied by iProov’s Dynamic and Express biometric liveness detection technologies.

iProov’s new HAPS implementation integrates with the agentgateway developed by solo.io and the authorization management platform Cerbos. Cerbos reviews actions and calls the HAPS service for approval when cryptographically verifiable proof of approval for a particular action is required.

“Our partnership with iProov introduces a new level of control, enabling organizations to require approval from the right human before a high-consequence action can proceed,” says Cerbos CPO and Co-founder Alex Olivier. “By adding this decision capability, we are giving organizations the confidence to delegate an even greater range of tasks to their AI agents than ever before while still retaining human oversight and accountability.”

The need for tighter control over what AI agents do has been neatly demonstrated in a series of security incidents that Amantrue CEO Evin McMullen calls “Black October” in this week’s episode of the Biometric Update Podcast. As a result, digital identity and cybersecurity companies are racing to bring software to an increasingly crowded market to bridge the gap between identity and agentic authorization, which usually means utilizing biometrics.

“Together, we enable organizations to embrace AI agent automation without compromising human control,” says iProov CEO and Founder Andrew Bud. “By requiring a genuine human face as part of the approval process, we secure the process against agent impersonation. Because no matter how smart they become, agents will never have faces.”

Article Topics

AI agents | authorization | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | iProov