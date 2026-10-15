Italian bank loses $108M to AI messaging fraud, as identifAI warns of deepfake threat

Deepfake financial fraud arguably has its defining crime: the 2024 case in which an employee of Hong Kong firm Arup transferred $25 million to fraudulent bank accounts, at the request of a tableful of deepfaked executives in a Zoom call. Now, AI messaging fraud may have its trademark case: Reuters reports that fraudsters using AI to impersonate senior executives stole 95 million euros ($108 million) from Fideuram, the private banking arm of lender ​Intesa Sanpaolo.

The scheme was initiated with a WhatsApp message to Paolo Molesini, then chair of Fideuram, which purported to be from Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina, “seeking urgent help with an overseas transaction.” A follow-up phone call, equipped with an AI-cloned voice mimicking a senior lawyer at an associated law firm, was enough to seal the deal: “believing the request was genuine, Molesini instructed his finance department to arrange a series of transfers to foreign accounts, mainly in China and Hong Kong.”

Authorities have been able to recover about €53 million; a substantial sum remains unaccounted for, transferred overseas and converted to cryptocurrencies.

Per Reuters, Milan prosecutors have placed a foreign national living outside Europe under investigation on suspicion of computer fraud.

Fraud losses from GenAI could reach $40 billion by 2027: identifAI

Incidents like this are becoming common, since most businesses are not adequately prepared to deal with the escalating threat and as high-ranking executives make for valuable targets. The new deepfake report from Italian provider identifAI supports what Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence assert in the 2026 Deepfake Fraud Detection Market Report: deepfakes are a widespread problem – meaning deepfake detection is evolving from a specialist tool into a foundational layer of modern identity infrastructure.

The report’s key finding is that “the shift from theoretical risk to multi-million-dollar damages – exemplified by complex impersonation attacks targeting C-level executives – demands immediate alignment with emerging frameworks like the 2024 FTC Impersonation Rule.”

That’s one way of saying that companies need to protect their executives from criminals that use fraud-as-a-service networks to execute deepfake fraud operations at unprecedented scale. Another way is to lay out the numbers: citing a Deloitte projection, identifAI warns that “generative AI could drive United States fraud losses to $40 billion by 2027, underscoring the severe economic consequences of synthetic impersonation.”

X marks the spot for the most deepfake fraud

As targets go, private individuals are on top, at 18.2 percent of target distribution. Corporate entities follow at 15.8 percent, with public figures at 6.2 percent and business executives at 4 percent. But this information is incomplete, as “a significant 55.8 percent of cases fall into a combined Other / Unspecified category, representing missing victim metadata or targets outside primary classifications.”

The U.S. is far and away the most popular target for deepfake fraud at 34 percent of incidents. The next closest is India, at 7.73 percent. A similar imbalance is seen in identifAI’s data on social media platforms associated with deepfake fraud: “X leads at 42.1 percent, followed by LinkedIn (14.5 percent), Facebook (12.8 percent), TikTok (12.5 percent) and YouTube (8.3 percent).”

“Attackers heavily leverage platforms like LinkedIn to scrape high-fidelity audio and video of senior leadership, which are subsequently fed into open-source generative models to craft highly convincing impersonation attacks.”

Urgent change needed now to shore up defenses

The company points to the FTC Impersonation Rule, which “empowers regulators to heavily penalize entities that utilize AI to falsely pose as businesses or government agencies,” as a tool that could be leveraged to address the problem, alongside Interpol’s directive to “combat industrialized, AI-driven scams originating from international fraud centers.”

But the biggest challenge may be in communicating to decision-makers that incidents like the one in Hong Kong and Italy are not isolated attacks, but part of a larger fraud trend creeping into every corner of the enterprise. Security leaders, identifAI says, must urgently adapt to the new reality, “moving beyond legacy verification protocols and implementing multi-layered cryptographic media authentication alongside continuous behavioral biometric defenses.”

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | generative AI | IdentifAI