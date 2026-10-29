Italian data protection regulator approves national digital ID wallet plan

Italy’s data protection authority has approved the country’s technical and architectural plan for its national implementation of the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The Garante per la protezione dei dati personali says the IT-Wallet proposal complements the data protection framework already in place, referring to regulatory stipulations made in August of 2025 and 2026. Those measures largely regard how tests of digital credentials should be carried out and the role of governance bodies like AgID and Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato S.p.A. (IPZS), which issues government digital credentials and acts as the system’s trust anchor.

The draft proposal from the Department for Digital Transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers is contained in provision no. 631, which was published on September 23, 2026.

Garante’s approval notes that to stay in compliance, parties processing personal data must clearly define who is responsible for managing data rights requests by users. Organizations that are handling special category data, like biometrics, must have appropriate measures in place, and all parties should be able to show accountability and that their risk analysis and mitigation measures are compliant, even over and above the safety measures defined in the data protection impact assessment (DPIA). Requests for data deletion must be managed within the conditions and limits required for compliance.

The regulator did not request any changes to the draft proposal in its current form.

AgID joins 50-in-5 to share DPI-building experience

Italy’s digital agency AgID has also joined the 50-in-5 campaign to share its experiences in developing and governing digital public infrastructure (DPI) and learn from those of other countries.

The country’s experience building up DPI includes the launch of digital identity solutions SPID and CIE, as well as the PDND data protection platform, as well as its work on the IT-Wallet and public-sector big data monitoring and decision-making platform Cruscotto Italia.

AgID’s participation in the campaign was announced during the 50-in-5 Awards celebration, which was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. Winners included Benin’s ASIN, Bank Indonesia’s QRIS cross-border initiative and Brazil’s Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services Esther Dweck.

Article Topics

50-in-5 | AgID | data protection | digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | IT Wallet