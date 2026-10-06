Japan sets October launch for My Number Card on Android

Japan will launch My Number Card on Android on October 20, adding government-verified identity attributes to Google Wallet for in-person identity, age and residency checks.

The Digital Agency has scheduled the service for October 20. It will initially support identity, age, and residency checks during face-to-face government and commercial services.

Android phones have supported My Number electronic certificates since 2023.

The certificates allow users to authenticate to My Number Portal, submit tax returns and moving applications, review medical expenses and pension information, and obtain government certificates at convenience stores.

The new attribute function provides a different capability. It stores government-verified identity information on the phone and allows the user to present selected information to a public agency or business.

The smartphone credential can contain My Number Card attributes including the holder’s name, address, date of birth, sex and facial photograph.

Businesses and public agencies must add compatible reading software before they can accept the Android credential

The Digital Agency says organizations can use its free My Number Card Face-to-Face Verification App. They may also obtain software from an approved vendor.

Custom implementations can require an application to the Digital Agency, testing in its verification environment, and, depending on the software, government certification.

My Number on smartphones can use the device’s biometric authentication, such as face or fingerprint recognition, instead of requiring a PIN for some functions.

My Number Card for Android will require a phone containing a security chip that meets government specifications.

The Digital Agency has not published the criteria or a list of supported devices. It says further compatibility information will be available by October 20.

The Oct. 20 launch brings Android closer to feature parity with the iPhone version of My Number Card and extends Japan’s mobile identity system from online authentication into face-to-face credential presentation.

Article Topics

age verification | Android | digital ID | identity verification | Japan | My Number