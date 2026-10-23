Jumio expands reusable identity globally, reports gains in deepfake detection

Jumio has reported strong third-quarter 2026 momentum across its global operations, pointing to the full worldwide rollout of its reusable identity product selfie.DONE, advances in AI-powered fraud detection and more than 30 new customers.

The company also appointed a new chief revenue officer and highlighted its platform’s performance under heavy traffic loads during the 2026 World Cup.

Jumio CEO Mark Lorion framed the quarter around the company’s goal of continuous identity verification that keeps pace as fraud becomes more sophisticated. He said the selfie.DONE rollout, ongoing fraud-detection work and reliable performance during major international events give enterprises what they need to build “lasting digital trust,” lift conversion and remove friction for legitimate users.

Reusable identity goes worldwide

The biggest milestone of the quarter was the completion of selfie.DONE’s global rollout. The reusable identity product, which first launched in Latin America, now covers North America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

It allows trusted, already-enrolled users to onboard and verify with only a selfie, so they no longer need to scan an ID document each time. Jumio says deployments have increased verification completion rates by as much as 20 percent, and up to 60 percent of returning users now verify without a document.

Underpinning selfie.DONE is Jumio’s global, consent-based identity graph, which holds more than 75 million identities and adds about 85,000 each day. Over its history, the company has processed more than a billion real-time web and mobile transactions across more than 200 countries and territories.

Deepfake detection improves as customer base grows

On fraud, Jumio says its newest models detect up to 70 percent more deepfakes than earlier generations. Improvements to its liveness detection have raised spoof detection by as much as 30 percent.

Jumio added more than 30 customers during the quarter across several key verticals. New clients include a popular European dating app, one of Singapore’s leading telecom operators, a crypto prediction market and casino platform, and several fintechs.

World Cup puts platform scalability to the test

The 2026 World Cup tested the platform’s scalability. Jumio says it absorbed large global traffic surges while maintaining performance, speed and security.

Its analysis of activity across its gaming client base, which includes nine of the top ten European gaming operators and several of the largest U.S. sportsbooks, showed tens of millions of transactions processed over the course of the tournament.

Major operators used selfie.DONE so returning players could verify without documents and still convert at high rates during peak match-day volumes, according to Jumio.

Bala Kumar, Jumio’s president and CPTO, said supporting customers through an event of that size takes precision as well as capacity. He added that delivering identity intelligence at scale allowed operators to handle the busiest match days without trading away security or speed, and to protect their ecosystems and build player trust when engagement is at its highest.

Leadership, industry outreach

Jumio also strengthened its leadership team by appointing Matt DeLauro as chief revenue officer. DeLauro has more than two decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies and most recently served as president of SEON Technologies. At Jumio he will align the global revenue and customer success teams to speed up international expansion and increase the value delivered to customers.

Jumio also launched its Identity Intelligence Tour, a global executive roadshow for leaders in fraud, risk, compliance, product and digital identity. The sessions look at how enterprises can move to continuous identity intelligence by combining AI-powered fraud detection, deepfake defense, advanced biometrics and continuous risk monitoring while handling complex global regulatory requirements.

The tour has already stopped in Bogotá, New York City, Lisbon, Guatemala City and Las Vegas, with San Francisco, Santo Domingo and Singapore still to come.

Article Topics

biometrics | deepfake detection | Jumio | reusable digital ID