Kenya targets December rollout of digital birth registration across SHA hospitals

Kenya is moving its digital birth notification initiative from a pilot to a nationwide rollout, with plans to integrate the system with all hospitals under contract with the Social Health Authority (SHA) by December.

This information was disclosed recently by Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang, who said the Interior Ministry was finalizing talks with the Ministry of Health to integrate the civil registration system with hospital management systems, according to local news outlet Kenyans.

Launched in June on a pilot basis, the e-birth notification system is a reform intended to close the birth registration gap by ensuring that children receive a Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), also known as the Maisha Namba, when they are born at a health facility.

Kipsang said last month that the initiative had seen the registration of 270,000 children within just two months of its launch. The UPI assigned at birth is intended to be used throughout a person’s life and linked to national ID issuance when they reach the age of 18. The identifier can also help children access government services, including education and healthcare, as they grow older.

In many countries, authorities are increasingly emphasizing birth registration, which is considered a foundational layer of digital public infrastructure (DPI). Health facilities are becoming entry points into national ID systems, enabling the linkage of birth registration, civil records and eventual ID delivery.

Kenya’s e-birth initiative is part of this wider digital public infrastructure effort, which includes the Maisha Namba digital identity program and eCitizen, the government’s online services platform which now hosts more than 20,000 services.

“We already finalized our engagement with the Ministry of Health, and we shall be rolling out across all our hospitals that benefit from the SHA. So everybody who benefits from SHA will be benefiting from the process of E-notification,” Kipsang is quoted as saying.

Speaking during the Mazingira Day celebrations in Nandi County, Kipsang said hospitals would electronically capture and transmit birth details for processing. He stated that the government is working to train hospital personnel on how to use the system such that parents can receive an e-notification after delivery without having to visit public offices to obtain a birth certificate, Citizen Digital reports.

Like Kenya, Nigeria is also digitizing birth registration. The country’s National Population Commission (NPC) began nationwide digital registration of births and deaths through its Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (E-CRVS) system, using the VitalReg platform, on July 1, per Voice of Nigeria. The commission formally announced the nationwide rollout on July 15. The initiative involves the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), UNICEF, local government bodies and other partners.

Article Topics

birth registration | digital public infrastructure | Kenya | legal identity | Unique Personal Identifier (UPI)