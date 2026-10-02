Latin America expands collaborative DPI push through CLARCIEV, 50-in-5

The Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) says it has signed a three-year agreement to serve as a technical advisor to CLARCIEV (the Latin American and Caribbean Council for Civil Registration, Identity and Vital Statistics).

The CDPI will provide pro-bono support to help member countries strengthen their civil registration and identity systems, including regular webinars and a hands-on workshop each year. Lessons and tools developed through the work can be shared across member countries, supporting a more collaborative regional approach to DPI.

CLARCIEV’s objective is an inclusive system that provides identity for all; as its slogan puts it, “a region without invisibles.” In enlisting the help of CDPI, it aims to make digital public infrastructure a foundational piece of this architecture.

Chile becomes 41st country to join 50-in-5

The 50-in-5 advocacy campaign for digital public infrastructure is welcoming the government of Chile into its fold, making it 41st country to join 50-in-5 and the ninth from Latin America and the Caribbean.

An announcement from 50-in-5 says participating in the campaign will help Chile build on its recent progress in digital transformation, with a focus on digital identity and inter-agency interoperability, as it aims to establish “a shared technological foundation that powers more integrated, trustworthy, and citizen-centered services.”

“Joining the 50-in-5 campaign will allow us to learn from other countries facing challenges similar to ours and make faster progress,” says Maurice Poirrier, acting director of the Digital Government Secretariat, speaking on behalf of Chile. “We want to strengthen digital identity and connectivity among public institutions to offer simpler, safer, and higher-quality services to citizens.”

The engagement will enable cooperation and peer learning in areas such as open standards, digital public goods, technical capabilities and governance models.

The CLARCIEV agreement and Chile’s entry into 50-in-5 reflect a broader shift toward peer learning, open standards and shared technical approaches as Latin American and Caribbean governments build out digital identity and other DPI components.

Article Topics

50-in-5 | Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) | Chile | civil registration | digital public infrastructure | Latin America | UNDP