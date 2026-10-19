Liberian MPs begin scrutinizing PPP concession deal for new national ID

Liberian lawmakers have begun reviewing a proposed $52 million concession agreement to overhaul the country’s national identification infrastructure, as civil society groups call for greater scrutiny of its financial terms and data protection provisions.

The House of Representatives has referred the agreement to a joint committee, giving it two weeks from October 16 to examine the proposed build-operate-transfer arrangement and recommend whether lawmakers should approve it, according to a House announcement.

The contract covers the design, installation, operation and maintenance of the National Identification Central Digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics system (NIDCRVS), including a centralized database intended to hold demographic and biometric records for up to 10 million people.

“During the review, the committee is expected to assess the technical and financial provisions of the build, operate, and transfer arrangement, which seeks to establish a centralized database for storing demographic and biometric records of up to 10 million individuals nationwide,” the House announcement said.

The deal is aimed at putting in place a new generation national identification system for the West African country to facilitate access to a wide range of services.

National ID overhaul follows prolonged suspension

The National Identification Registry (NIR) is at the forefront of the initiative. Its Executive Director, Hon. Andrew Peters, in an interview with Biometric Update, spoke about the concession agreement with Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), on the sidelines of the ID4Africa 2026 AGM in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In a press conference last month, Peters also gave an update regarding the identity process, saying at the time that the deal had been signed, but pending a review by the country’s legislators. He also disclosed that the ID upgrade involves a component that intends to link the country’s civil registration and national ID systems in order to build a life cycle identity management architecture.

The coming of the new system is highly awaited by Liberians who have been unable to obtain a national ID since June last year when the process was suspended. Liberia’s ID system has been beset by several crises.

According to the NIR, less than 800,000 people in the country have a national ID, which makes it one of the lowest ID ownership rates in any country of the continent.

Civil society calls for financial and privacy safeguards

Civil society organizations are calling on lawmakers to scrutinize the agreement’s financial and governance provisions before ratification.

As reported by Front Page Africa, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development wants the Legislature to demand full disclosure of the deal’s financing costs, concession duration, service fees and termination obligations before ratification.

The organization is also calling for an independent value-for-money assessment to establish whether the investment is justified, along with measurable implementation targets covering enrollment, credential delivery and the number of connected government agencies.

With regard to data protection, Naymote insisted that government retain ownership of identity records, that independent audits be conducted, and that participating agencies access only the information necessary for their legally authorized functions.

Article Topics

Africa | Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | CRVS | digital ID infrastructure | Liberia | national ID | National Identification Registry (NIR) | public-private partnerships