Listen: Digital credentials and agentic AI confront questions of control

Evin McMullen calls it “Black October.” A series of digital security incidents has exposed the risks of compromised credentials and AI agents operating without adequate controls.

“We are unfortunately seeing the downside of what happens when AI agents approach sensitive data without the proper security measures and controls in place,” says McMullen, CEO of Amantrue.

The governance challenges extend beyond AI agents to digital identity credentials. Both technologies depend on systems that can establish trust, protect sensitive information and control access as adoption grows.

Cameron Walker-Miller, director of standards and technology for the Security Industry Association (SIA), observes that privacy and security are not working in opposition to each other: “they’re working together.” Standards help align all of the technological pieces toward the ultimate goal of interoperability.

In conversations with the Biometric Update Podcast, McMullen and Walker-Miller examine how organizations can maintain security, privacy and control as digital ID and agentic AI transform the identity economy.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:32:50

Article Topics

AI agents | Amantrue | Biometric Update Podcast | digital identity | identity governance | Security Industry Association (SIA)