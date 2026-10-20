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Malaysia considers extending age verification to online gaming

Government considers eKYC checks for Roblox and other gaming platforms as MyDigital ID expands its reach
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Malaysia considers extending age verification to online gaming
 

Malaysia’s government is considering expanding electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification and age verification to online gaming platforms, including Roblox.

A report from Malay Mail quotes Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, who cites concerns about gaming platforms being used as recruitment pipelines by extremist, radical and terrorist groups as motivation for the move.

He says Roblox has “shown that they are ready to cooperate.”

“The issue might only be in terms of user verification and user age verification.”

The minister also plans to raise the issue of age restrictions for social media users when he travels to meet with officials in Indonesia during the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) 2026. Age verification for social media is now mandatory in Malaysia, after its law went live in June.

“Indonesia has its own ways, its own regulatory framework, and there are differences and similarities with Malaysia,” he says. “We will look at the challenges faced in discussions with these social media platform service providers.”

MyDigital ID expands as age verification rules evolve

Malaysia’s MyDigital ID, which serves as Malaysia’s single verification platform for users accessing online government portals and participating commercial platforms, has logged a total of 14.2 million registrations as of Oct 7, 2026, with the platform recording 82.75 million login transactions since 2024. The system handles over 200,000 transactions daily, with integrations across more than 200 government and private sector digital applications.

MyDigital ID’s age checks do not require users to submit or store physical ID, or biometric data such as fingerprints or facial images; rather, the platform verifies users against official records held by the National Registration Department (NRD).

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