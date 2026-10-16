Malta goes digital-only with seafarer records in IDSure wallet

Malta has moved its Seaman’s Record Book to a digital-only format, with Danish firm IDSure providing the digital credential and mobile wallet infrastructure. The Seaman’s Record Book is an official document that records a seafarer’s service at sea throughout their career.

The change follows a shipping notice issued in September. Previously supplied as a physical booklet by Malta-based Galaxy Ltd, the record book is now issued as a cryptographically signed credential.

Under the new system, seafarers can obtain the book by applying through the Merchant Shipping Directorate’s Seafarer Portal. Once the application has been processed, they will be invited to download the IDSure app, verify their identity, and receive the record book in their wallet. They can then log sea service in the app and submit it to the ship’s master or another authorized official for authentication.

IDSure indicated that the book is cryptographically signed by the issuing authority and anchored on the Concordium blockchain. The company operates under an ISO/IEC 27001-certified information security management system, while personal data is handled in line with the GDPR.

Malta’s Minister for Sustainable Mobility, Chris Bonett, hailed the move, saying it is part of ongoing efforts by the government to modernize the country’s maritime administration.

Registrar General of the country’s Shipping and Seamen, Dr. Ivan Tabone, said seafarers should not have to depend on physical delivery of an important document while moving between vessels, ports, and countries.

IDSure is delivering the new digital-only Seaman’s Record Book in collaboration with Galaxy, which has long supplied the physical booklet to Transport Malta.

The reform makes it possible for seafarers to also access the credential in their wallet offline, including while at sea, according to IDSure.

The Malta digital Seaman’s Record Book rollout comes months after the company announced a €600,000 seed round, approximately US$695,427, which it said would help it expand its digital ID and credentialing infrastructure through partnerships with maritime authorities, training institutions, and service providers.

Apart from Malta, IDSure has a similar deployment in the Bahamas, where it is working with the country’s maritime authority to issue digital record books and competency certificates. Columbia Shipmanagement is also piloting digital ID for bridge officers.

Such developments point to a trend in which sector-specific digital credentials are spreading into the maritime sector. Malta operates the sixth-largest ship register in the world and the largest within the European Union.

This deployment illustrates how verifiable credentials can reduce dependence on physical documents and support mobile and cross-border workflows, particularly for professionals such as seafarers who routinely move between ships, ports, employers, and jurisdictions.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | identity verification | IDsure | Malta | maritime