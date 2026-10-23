mDL4EU consortium launches to establish cross-border interoperability by 2028

Mobile driver’s licenses are coming to Europe in 2028, according to the EU’s plan for European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets. A new consortium called mDL4EU is launching to ensure they are technically ready for issuance and cross-border use to prove driving rights.

Part of the Digital Europe Programme, the project officially begins on October 31, 2026 and runs for two years. It brings together 24 EU member states and an associate country and has an overall budget of nearly 10 million euros (approximately US$11.2 million).

The project builds on the POTENTIAL and APTITUDE large-scale pilots and EU Reference Wallet contributions, according to the mDL4EU funding portal page. The consortium will deploy mDL issuance and verification software in line with the EU’s mDL framework, the ISO/IEC 18013-5 and -7 standards, the EUDI Wallet Implementing Acts and eIDAS 2.0’s Architectural Reference Framework (also referred to interchangeably by the EU as the Architecture and Reference Framework, or ARF).

Participants will use a shared integration and testing backbone, the Interoperability Testbed Plus (ITB+). It will connect national environments, wallet implementations and the components used by mDL issuers and verifiers.

The project will look into enabling national implementations and onboarding of relying parties, architectural and interoperability convergence, conformance and cross-border validation and coordinated reference guidance to help with legal and organizational implications.

Digital identity industry involvement

mDL4EU has nearly 60 participants and associated partners at launch. They include government bodies, enforcement authorities, private sector EUDI Wallet ecosystem participants and legal and technical experts.

Orell Füssli’s Vienna-based subsidiary Procivis is participating as a technology partner, and notes in an announcement that the project will include national pilots.

Procivis is contributing production-ready and standards-compliant mDL technology and architectural work on integration.

“The mobile driving license will be one of the first credentials that millions of Europeans will carry in their national EUDI Wallet,” says Andreas Freitag, Co-CEO of Procivis. “We are glad to bring our production-ready, eIDAS 2.0-compliant technology, Procivis One, and our architecture to the mDL4EU project and help Member States issue and verify mDLs that work the same way at home and across borders.”

“It matters beyond driving as well, because a licence is one of the documents people actually carry,” says Peter Benedek, CEO of consultancy RDE (Rockwood Digital Europe), which is also participating, in a LinkedIn post. “If one issued in Budapest is accepted without fuss in Lisbon or Helsinki, then Europe’s digital identity wallet stops being policy and becomes everyday use.”

Companies involved include Estonia’s Bolt, Austria’s youniqx, France’s Sopra Steria, Sweden’s Scytales and Italy’s Namirial. Testing body CLR Labs is a participant and Fime an associated partner.

Article Topics

Bolt | CLR Labs | cross border identity verification | digital ID | Europe | Fime | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification | mDL4EU | Namirial | Procivis | Sopra Steria | YOUNIQX Identity AG