Meta faces growing scrutiny over scam ads in US, Europe and Asia

Surely, there are some who are tired of hearing how social media is harmful to children. For them, the Attorney General of Rhode Island offers a refreshing take: Meta knowingly hosts scams that target older adults. Hence, if you are tired of considering how Meta hurts kids, consider instead how it hurts seniors.

The AG of Rhode Island has filed a lawsuit alleging that Meta has been profiting mightily off scam ads that leverage the company’s “sophisticated, algorithmically driven system designed to target users based on their behavior, interests, and vulnerabilities.” In other words, algorithms that enable legitimate businesses to serve legitimate tailored ads to users can also be exploited to scam elderly people out of money.

According to the 85-page complaint, “Meta knew that an unconscionable share of its advertising revenue – reportedly projected internally to represent 10 percent of its 2024 revenue, or about $16 billion – came from advertisements for restricted goods (like weapons and explosives, drugs and paraphernalia, tobacco, medical devices, counterfeit or stolen goods, or recalled products) or sought to defraud consumers.”

“Rather than address this fraud, Meta knowingly helped create and optimize these ads to ensure that they were as effective as possible and then lied about them, misrepresenting to the public its commitment to prevent fraud on its platforms.”

A report from Governing quotes a response from a Meta spokesperson, who asserts that “the Attorney General refused to engage with us on ways we protect Rhode Islanders from scams, and has instead hired an out-of-state private law firm to concoct a lawsuit that ignores the full range of actions we take to combat scams every day.”

“We fight scams because they’re not good for us or the people and businesses that rely on our services.”

Ads on Facebook offer cure for Alzheimer’s, magic beans

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha has filed the case under the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, making it a question of deceptive business practices. “This action arises from the gap between what Meta tells consumers about fraud on its platforms and how Meta actually operates its advertising system to facilitate and amplify fraud,” the complaint says. “It is particularly important as Meta has denied it has any duty to address the legion of ‘third-party scam advertisers’ that operate on its platform.”

Certainly, based on the complaint, Meta’s assertion that scams are bad for business looks laughable: Neronha cites ads promoting cures for Alzheimer’s, ads for AI tools that generate sexually explicit images (also called nudification apps), and ads for fake investment scams featuring deepfakes of Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Another ad “urges consumers to ignore medical advice, instead touting the use of ‘Height Gummies’ that caused a teen to grow 4 inches.” Older adults are particularly vulnerable to financial losses from impersonation and deceptive advertising.

Anyone who has been on Facebook lately knows that it is littered with scams. Meta’s insistence that it deals with scams is at odds with its position that it is not responsible for what other people put on its platform. There is every reason to believe that the Rhode Island lawsuit is, in spirit, legitimate.

However, the legal question remains. Governance quotes Michael Yelnosky, a professor at Roger Williams University School of Law, who says “the complaint alleges conduct by Meta that takes it out of the role of passive poster, but a court will need to make that call and the AG will need to factually support those allegations.”

Facebook ‘worst of the worst,’ says Mark Cuban

Evidence, however, should not be hard to find. Moneywise reports that celebrity billionaire Mark Cuban receives weekly emails from older individuals who claim to have ordered a $294 diabetes cure advertised with deepfakes of his face and voice on Facebook. He claims Meta knows about these ads, and runs them anyway: “Facebook knows the little old ladies are getting ripped off.”

The piece also cites internal Meta documents revealing that the company expected to generate $16 billion in 2024 revenue from scam-linked ads. And, it points to a May 2025 presentation in which Meta’s own safety staff “estimated the company’s platforms play a part in a third of the scams that succeed in the U.S.”

Poland, Thailand take Meta to task over scams

Those starting to take issue with Meta’s scam problem are not limited to North America. A report from Notes from Poland says the country has “formally requested that the European Commission fine Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, €250 million ($278.6 million) for failing to tackle fraudulent advertising on its platforms.” High-profile Polish public figures, including President Karol Nawrocki, have found their deepfaked images exploited in Facebook ads.

A statement from digital affairs minister Krzysztof Gawkowski says “inaction and ineffectiveness in combating harmful advertisements and fraudulent content targeting Poles will not be tolerated. I expect the European Commission to conduct the proceedings swiftly and impose the fine. There is more than enough evidence.”

Thailand is also taking steps to curb online scam ads, with a policy that will require social media platforms covered by the regulations to verify the identity of the purchaser before publishing an ad. Per previous reporting in Biometric Update, users placing ads will need to verify their identity through facial recognition matched with a national ID card, or through a legally recognized digital ID system.

The No ID, No Ads policy is scheduled to take effect on November 1, 2026. It will also enable officials to monitor verification rates, reports of scam advertisements and response times.

Thailand has tangled with Facebook over scam ads before, at one point threatening to shut down the platform in the country. This month, Thai police arrested 39 suspects in an alleged investment scam network run through Facebook ads.

Article Topics

AI fraud | Facebook | identity verification | Meta | Poland | Rhode Island | social media | Thailand