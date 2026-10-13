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MIMOS expands digital trust and AI security efforts under Malaysia’s sovereign AI agenda

Deepfake detection, digital identity and cybersecurity support Malaysia’s push for sovereign AI
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
MIMOS expands digital trust and AI security efforts under Malaysia’s sovereign AI agenda
 

Malaysia’s MIMOS Berhad is developing technologies to strengthen digital trust as part of the country’s sovereign AI agenda.

The national applied research and development center is working on deepfake detection, blockchain-secured trusted logs, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and trusted digital identity systems. “MIMOS is addressing deepfakes from both the defensive and research perspectives,” said MIMOS Group Chief Technology Officer Dr Zulaikha Kadim.

According to MIMOS, theses are being developed through its Trusted Intelligence Platform, which is designed to support the testing and validation of technologies aligned with national priorities. The platform focuses on ensuring that data, AI systems and digital content can be verified and trusted in operational environments.

The organization believes AI sovereignty should extend beyond ownership of computing infrastructure, Kadim said. Instead, it includes control over data, AI models, security requirements and critical technological capabilities needed to develop and deploy AI systems independently.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), MIMOS will advance several projects in digital trust and AI assurance. These include blockchain-secured trusted logs, deepfake detection technologies and AI-driven cybersecurity tools. The organization is also developing Mi-Muallim, a system designed to identify deviations in verified content and works with local languages.

MIMOS is also working on cognitive AI and technologies related to computer vision and robotics. The research forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s domestic capabilities in AI development and deployment.

Malaysia’s Digital Ministry is strengthening its AI training programmes to address emerging risks such as deepfakes, voice cloning, fake videos and AI-enabled scams. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said AI Malaysia Bhd is leading efforts through initiatives such as AI Safe, which assesses AI security risks and develops safeguards.

Updated training modules contain guidance on AI-related threats and prevention measures for civil servants and the public, and are incorporated into programmes such as the Executive Digital Leadership Programme (EDLP) and public sector adoption of Gemini Workspace.

Gobind also said AI Malaysia Bhd is coordinating with government, industry and academia to identify AI talent needs, evaluate existing training programmes and address skills gaps through new learning modules. The ministry is currently establishing a structure to support AI Malaysia Bhd’s role in expanding AI talent development nationwide.

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