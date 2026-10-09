Mobai, Partisia explore biometric binding for reusable credentials

Mobai and Partisia are exploring whether document and facial biometric verification can support a reusable identity credential for later transactions across European services.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a joint offering.

Mobai establishes a person’s identity through document verification, face matching, and liveness detection.

An issuer could then place the verified information in a credential using Partisia’s infrastructure.

Users could present the credential to participating services without repeating the complete document-based verification process.

The signature allows a service to confirm that the credential is unchanged. Cryptographic holder binding shows that the presenting wallet controls its associated key.

“Reusability, the whole promise of digital identity wallets, only holds up if the link between the credential and the human being behind it is solid,” says Brage Strand, chief executive officer of Mobai.

The MoU builds on an existing research relationship.

Mobai received 12.3 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$1.2 million) from the Research Council of Norway in 2025 for a three-year project on user-controlled, shareable biometrics.

Partisia is participating alongside Simula UiB and KU Leuven.

The project is examining fully homomorphic encryption and multiparty computation. The technologies aim to allow biometric processing without exposing the complete biometric information in unencrypted form.

Partisia has explored biometric holder binding before, with a proof of concept in collaboration with Toppan Edge and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology.

Mobai’s document, face, and liveness technologies were selected for registration in Norway’s MinID public sector identity system.

“The combination of biometric verification and reusable credentials creates an important link between the physical person and the digital identity they use,” says Mark Medum Bundgaard, chief executive officer of Partisia Applications ApS.

The agreement comes as EU member states prepare to offer European Digital Identity Wallets by the end of 2026. Partisia describes its credential infrastructure as compatible with eIDAS 2.0.

The MoU connects Mobai’s identity proofing with Partisia’s reusable credentials. The significance of the MoU will depend on a deployment showing how the person, wallet key and credential can be linked without exposing biometric data.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric matching | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | identity proofing | Mobai | Partisia | reusable digital ID