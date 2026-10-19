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Moldova completes identity document overhaul with new biometric passport

New passport adds stronger anti-counterfeiting protections and e-Gate compatibility as the country aligns its credentials with EU standards
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
Moldova completes identity document overhaul with new biometric passport
 

Moldova has introduced a new biometric passport with enhanced security features and automated border control compatibility, completing a five-year overhaul of the country’s identity and travel documents.

The passport, introduced on October 15 by the Public Services Agency (PSA), incorporates around 100 anti-counterfeiting elements and a secure biometric data carrier.

According to PSA Director Mircea Eșanu, it complies with ICAO Doc 9303 and European Union travel document security standards.

The passport also introduces a new visual identity featuring Moldova’s native wildlife, including the European bison, wolf, deer and owl. The illustrations are integrated into the document’s security features.

The standard processing fee for a passport issued within 20 working days will increase from 650 to 790 Moldovan lei (approximately US$44). PSA attributes the increase to higher manufacturing costs associated with the enhanced security features.

Existing passports will remain valid until expiry, with the new model issued upon renewal.

The upgrade also extends to other travel documents, including diplomatic and service passports and documents issued to refugees and stateless persons.

Five years of identity modernization

The passport follows Moldova’s introduction of electronic identity cards in April 2025, featuring 30 security elements and support for electronic signatures. The rollout formed part of the country’s efforts to align its identification systems with European standards, including eIDAS.

The Public Services Agency says it has now modernized the country’s major identity and travel documents, including driving licences, residence permits and vehicle registration certificates.

According to PSA, 81 of its 96 public services are available online, compared with just five percent in 2021. The agency also reports a fivefold increase in digital service use and says it has provided one million electronic identity cards free of charge.

Moldova is also expanding the use of its EVO digital identity wallet into banking as it works toward compatibility with Europe’s digital identity infrastructure.

The passport follows Moldova’s introduction of electronic identity cards in April 2025, featuring 30 security elements and support for electronic signatures. The rollout formed part of a broader effort to align the country’s identification systems with European standards, including eIDAS.

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