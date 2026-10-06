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Monaco startup advances heartbeat biometric authentication

Monacoeur is testing 1,000 Hz cardiac signals for identity verification
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Monaco startup advances heartbeat biometric authentication
 

Monaco‑based startup Monacoeur is developing a biometric authentication system that uses heart rhythm to identify people. Monacoeur is seeking partnerships with local Monaco institutions including the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) and the Cardio‑Thoracic Center to advance testing and data collection.

Created by cybersecurity researcher Benjamin Vignau, the system uses high‑frequency sensors to capture cardiac signals at 1,000 Hz. The data is analyzed by AI to confirm identity for applications ranging from workstation log‑ins to secure infrastructure access. “Every person in the world has a unique heart signature,” Monacoeur co‑director Laurent Corso told nice-matin, as machine-translated.

The firm has produced prototype bracelets already in use at several French banks, which allow customers to authenticate transactions. Monacoeur says the system complies with the EU’s new NIS2 cybersecurity directive for improving resilience against cyberattacks. Corso argues the approach offers stronger protection than facial recognition or other biometric modalities, which are increasingly vulnerable to spoofing.

Monacoeur also sees potential in healthcare. “The cardiac signal is so precise that it can be used in cardiology,” said Corso. “We presented it to cardiologists who were extremely surprised by the electrocardiogram’s resolution, to the point that it could detect heart problems up to six hours after the ECG.”

The startup hopes to deploy 50 to 100 units in collaboration with Monegasque hospitals to refine the device’s design and functionality. Founded after Vignau’s earlier venture Coeur‑net, Monacoeur has spent six years developing its cardiac digital identity system. The company is now seeking funding and industrial partners to miniaturize the device and scale production.

Potential applications include sectors requiring high levels of data protection, such as pharmaceuticals and defense. Monacoeur believes its technology is both a new layer of digital identity security and a tool with clinical promise, aiming to establish Monaco as a hub for cardiac biometrics.

It’s not the only heartbeat biometrics system around. Researchers have developed an earphone-based biometric authentication system that identifies users through subtle heart and respiratory signals captured by wearable sensors. The system leverages earphone accelerometers to detect subtle sounds from the heart pumping blood and the respiratory cycle, known as ballistocardiographic (BCG) signals. Each person has unique BCG signals that are difficult to spoof because they originate in our own physiology.

Another researcher has devised a decentralized system to cryptographically verify place and time. Eduardo Brito and his colleagues at Cybernetica AS tested their concept by filming volunteers wearing smartwatches and heart monitors under varied lighting and motion conditions. They then compared recorded heart rates against color shifts detected at 79 facial points, demonstrating that advanced sensors and algorithms can indeed corroborate physical presence. Early results were described as “very promising,” paving the way for broader applications.

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