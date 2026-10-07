Multi-million dollar biometric IDV deal for authID arrives at crucial juncture

A new deal for authID is bringing in millions in revenue just as the company fends off investor pessimism. Poverty-alleviation non-profit the EinStrong Charitable Foundation has inked a $2 million agreement that includes technology licensing, services, and support for the company’s biometric identity verification and authentication software.

EinStrong transfers cash directly to underprivileged populations like single mothers living below the poverty line, according to the announcement.

The organization has paid $1 million for a non-exclusive license to use authID’s technology in the further development of its ESi digital ID for recipients. authID’s technology allows EinStrong to secure the accounts of recipients with biometric identity verification. A further $1 million commitment goes to the development of a new deduplication capability and engineering support.

authID CEO Thomas Szoke says in the announcement that the company has been supporting EinStrong’s mission for more than two years already. “Their commitment to supporting impoverished societies has inspired our designers and developers to further enhance our tech, allowing them to deter fraudsters and duplicates, and put precious funds in the hands of deserving individuals,” he says.

“Over the last two years, our use of authID’s biometric platform has given our sponsors the confidence to fund our mission knowing that their donations will go only to people in need,” comments Steven Cho, COO of EinStrong. “By deepening our investment and partnership with authID, EinStrong will further extend its innovation and achieve even greater impact as we scale.”

Tricky runway extension

authID also announced a $1.35 million private placement offering on Monday to raise working capital and funds for general corporate purposes.

The company raised $3.7 million in equity financing in late-2025 was intended to provide sufficient runway for its commercial transition. A subsequent $4 million bridge financing loan followed in April.

Szoke says authID has already cut its monthly cash operating expenses by 40 percent since the first quarter of 2026, and the company has signed other deals in the interim, notably signing up a major retailer for its biometric IDV in partnership with MajorKey in February.

The company’s stock price has continued to decline on the Nasdaq, trading at around $0.38 late Wednesday morning.

The minimum share price for Nasdaq-listed stocks in $1.00, and falling below that threshold for more than 30 consecutive days triggers the compliance enforcement process.

The latest private placement includes debentures convertible to common stock at a price of $0.386, and warrants priced at $0.50.

Article Topics

authID | biometrics | digital identity | stocks