Namibia MPs press government on security, access and reach of planned digital ID

Members of Parliament in Namibia have questioned whether the country’s planned digital ID will reach citizens in remote areas and deliver the secure access to services promised by authorities.

The questions were raised during a parliamentary briefing by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. The objective of the briefing was to inform the legislators of all measures which have so far been taken in preparation for the digital ID rollout.

Authorities had planned the rollout for September, but it was delayed because the legal framework needed for implementation had not yet been finalized.

Apart from rural access, the MPs questioned different issues including ID cost, data privacy, ownership and security, cybersecurity, rollout timeline, interoperability, and how to close existing service gaps.

Taking turns to address the lawmakers, officials detailed preparations to date, including sensitization and awareness campaigns in different parts of the country. This exercise has been taking place in the past weeks, with National Registration Bureau (NRB) teams dispatched to different parts of the country to explain how the digital ID will work and what services it is intended to support.

Among other things, officials gave a comprehensive breakdown of the project and explained core issues which also included privacy, data protection, and accessibility.

In terms of security, they said the digital ID, which is bank card sized, will have a microchip embedded beneath it and will contain the biometric information of the holder, including face and fingerprints.

A Home Affairs official explained that the e-ID is an enhancement of the existing identity card, intended to strengthen verification and authentication. He also said the card can still be used as a normal physical ID when network connectivity or electricity is unavailable, although institutions requiring digital authentication would need appropriate readers.

Officials also said outreach teams have been addressing misinformation, including claims linking the card’s chip to the so-called “mark of the beast,” as well as allegations that the system is intended to monitor citizens.

They also rejected allegations that the digital ID system has been set up to monitor or profile citizens who go about their activities in peace.

The briefing also brought up questions about the country’s readiness to support the digital services linked to the card. A MICT representative said universal connectivity could not be guaranteed without additional resources, noting that the Universal Service Fund and infrastructure investments are being used to extend connectivity to underserved areas.

Stefan van Staden, Director for Solutions Architecture at the Office of the Prime Minister, also outlined cybersecurity measures, including PIN and PUK controls, blacklisting of lost or stolen cards and safeguards around the national population register. He said the system uses layered security measures and backups, while acknowledging that no system can provide an absolute guarantee against cyberattacks.

In August, Namibia launched its national public key infrastructure under the DigiNam initiative. On the occasion, Home Affairs Minister Lucia Iipumbu said the move is part of ongoing efforts to put in place digital public infrastructure that can facilitate citizens’ access to public and private sector services.

The briefing also fits a wider pattern of parliamentary scrutiny of digital ID rollouts in the region. In August, Ugandan MPs raised concerns over QR code failures on new national IDs that were disrupting authentication for services.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | digital inclusion | government services | Namibia