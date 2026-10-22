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Namirial expands digital trust portfolio with planned ZeroComa acquisition

Deal strengthens presence in Spain's e-invoicing and regulatory compliance market ahead of new requirements
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Namirial expands digital trust portfolio with planned ZeroComa acquisition
 

Digital trust and transaction management provider Namirial has signed an agreement to acquire ZeroComa, a Madrid-based company that specializes in e-invoicing, e-notification and electronic reporting solutions.

The acquisition expands Namirial’s presence in Spain and strengthens its digital transaction management portfolio ahead of the country’s planned introduction of mandatory e-invoicing requirements.

ZeroComa’s products include EdasNEO, a platform for managing electronic notifications from public administrations, and InvoiZE, which supports automated e-invoicing and electronic reporting under Spanish regulatory frameworks including SII, TicketBAI and VeriFactu.

“Its technology platforms are among the most established in the Spanish market for e-notification and e-invoicing, at a moment when regulation is turning digital compliance into a necessity for every business,” comments Massimiliano Pellegrini, CEO of the Namirial Group. “We are proud to welcome ZeroComa to Namirial.”

ZeroComa serves more than 650 customers, including approximately one-fifth of the companies listed on Spain’s IBEX 35 index. Namirial said the deal will enhance its capabilities in the growing digital compliance and digital transactions market.

ZeroComa co-CEOs Álvaro Allende and Alejandro Allende will continue to lead the business and join Namirial’s shareholder group.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, with ZeroComa’s existing management team expected to help expand Namirial’s e-invoicing business in Spain.

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